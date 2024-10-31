News / National

by Staff reporter

Neville Mutsvangwa, son of ZANU-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa, has been remanded to December 4 as the State seeks to escalate his case to the High Court for trial. He faces serious criminal charges related to illegal foreign exchange dealings and money laundering, alongside co-accused Simbarashe Tichingana and Elias Majachani.The proceedings were held before Harare magistrate Patricia Kamwanda, who noted the State's intent to advance the charges. In addition to the forex-related allegations, Mutsvangwa is also charged with breaching the Telecommunications Act, stemming from his possession of a Starlink router without the necessary licensing. This particular charge is scheduled to be addressed in court on November 4.Mutsvangwa has been released on bail set at US$1,000 while he awaits further legal proceedings. His case marks a significant moment in the government's ongoing crackdown on illegal currency trading, particularly following the introduction of the Zimbabwe Gold currency in April this year.As the first high-profile individual linked to the ruling party to face such charges, Neville Mutsvangwa's legal troubles could have broader implications for political figures and their involvement in the country's complex economic landscape.