Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nkosana Moyo wants Zimbabwe to adopt US's coined rules based society

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Nkosana Moyo, founder and executive chairperson of Minds, has emphasized the urgent need for a rule-based society to effectively address Zimbabwe's political and socio-economic challenges. He made these remarks during his presentation at the Ideas Festival conference, organized by Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) chairman Trevor Ncube as part of his "In Conversation with Trevor" series.

Moyo articulated that establishing a rules-based society is fundamental to restoring the rule of law in Zimbabwe. "Let us start with a good society. A good society I think is very easy to prescribe," he stated. He highlighted that as society evolves, challenges intensify at various levels - national, regional, and global - creating numerous pressure points.

He underscored the importance of law and order as essential components for building a robust societal framework.

"A rules-based society will ensure predictability and consequences for any transgressions," he explained, adding that those in positions of authority must recognize that they are merely custodians of community interests, not owners of the institutions they serve.

Chartered accountant and governance expert Nyasha Zhou echoed Moyo's sentiments, stressing that a return to ethical principles and integrity is crucial for combating the rampant corruption in Zimbabwe. He urged citizens to revisit the foundational teachings of their upbringing, emphasizing that true integrity begins with personal accountability.

"It is time that we need to go back to our adolescence and what our mothers taught us. It is not about the value, it is about the principle," Zhou remarked. He stressed the importance of self-realization and reflection rooted in ethics, suggesting that a cultural shift is necessary to foster a society that values integrity.

Zhou also pointed out that while there are numerous anti-corruption laws in place, the focus should not solely be on punitive measures. "What is fundamentally important is personal reformation," he stated. He highlighted that regardless of the laws implemented, genuine change must begin with individuals' understanding of their own values and principles.

The Ideas Festival, which also features AMH's various publications and online platforms, aims to facilitate discussions around pressing national issues and promote innovative solutions for Zimbabwe's future.

Source - newsday

Comments

Nyamandlovu plots for sale.


Must Read

Botswana President concedes defeat in televised address

2 hrs ago | 728 Views

Botswana's ruling party loses power after six decades

2 hrs ago | 582 Views

Shona, 14 other African languages added on Google's services

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zanu-PF title deed bait misfires

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

Management shake up at RBZ

2 hrs ago | 326 Views

Sihlangu Dlodlo honoured

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Gono company directorship change case takes new twist

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Mutsvangwa's legal troubles could have broader implications

3 hrs ago | 279 Views

Zimbabwe opposition on deathbed

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Hailstorm leaves 25 homeless in Beitbridge

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Businessman loses mansion eviction, sale appeal

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Tshololotsho North lacks basic social amenities

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Cops acquitted of rape

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Mnangagwa demands apology, reparations from Britain for colonial atrocities

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwe power outages to ease as Hwange Unit 7 returns to operation

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

More Bulawayo men commit suicide

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Kwekwe doctors' residence project stalls

3 hrs ago | 20 Views

Prophet Magaya launches 10,000-seater stadium project in Kwekwe

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Fake vehicle licence, insurance scam exposed

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Another Zanu-PF MP dangle US$1,000 bonus to players

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

African Sun to Sell Monomotapa Hotel

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Rains spark optimism for Zimbabwe's planting season

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Mr. Mnangagwa, before talking about colonial reparations, why not pay Gukurahundi reparations first?

12 hrs ago | 329 Views

Man bashes wife over firewood

12 hrs ago | 324 Views

Mbire MP Honors Girl Child Day

12 hrs ago | 113 Views

Nengomasha mysteriously suspended

13 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Mudslides, rock falls hit Kariba following heavy rains

16 hrs ago | 1238 Views

Rains cause flooding in Harare CBD

16 hrs ago | 1367 Views

Heavy rains, strong winds cause damage in Midlands province

16 hrs ago | 642 Views

Britain should have compensated Zimbabwe first!

16 hrs ago | 631 Views

Kwekweza on a Zimbabwe govt 'Stop List', denied ID

17 hrs ago | 4015 Views

News24 trying to kill Chris Hani again

19 hrs ago | 463 Views

Godongwana controversially allocates R321 million to Western Cape

21 hrs ago | 1382 Views

Zambia's Hichilema arrests rival's wife as witch-hunt politics continues

22 hrs ago | 1479 Views

5 people died in an accident along the Harare-Bulawayo road

23 hrs ago | 1342 Views

Harare man attacks his mother with an axe in family row

31 Oct 2024 at 09:04hrs | 682 Views

Tawanda Maswanhise double moves Motherwell up to 4th in Scottish Premiership

31 Oct 2024 at 09:00hrs | 244 Views

'Chimombe, Mpofu grounded Presidential goat scheme'

31 Oct 2024 at 08:38hrs | 1651 Views

Russia fines Google US$2.5 decillion

31 Oct 2024 at 08:37hrs | 680 Views

Chinese Steel Plant: Zimbabwe's economic boon

31 Oct 2024 at 06:53hrs | 3851 Views

Weak currency key to economic growth, says Mthuli Ncube

31 Oct 2024 at 06:52hrs | 573 Views

High Court dismisses stands fraudsters appeal

31 Oct 2024 at 06:52hrs | 350 Views

Chinese mine robbed US$120,000

31 Oct 2024 at 06:51hrs | 629 Views

Sihlangu Dlodlo burial set for Saturday

31 Oct 2024 at 06:51hrs | 565 Views

Teacher goes berserk, bites 23 learners

31 Oct 2024 at 06:50hrs | 1794 Views

Manager in court over ghost workers

31 Oct 2024 at 06:50hrs | 619 Views

Plot to catapult Scottland into PSL uncovered

31 Oct 2024 at 06:49hrs | 619 Views

Someone called Chirinda declared national hero

31 Oct 2024 at 06:49hrs | 1111 Views

Economy registers three-year growth, says Prof Ncube

31 Oct 2024 at 06:48hrs | 79 Views