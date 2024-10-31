Nkosana Moyo wants Zimbabwe to adopt US's coined rules based society

News / National

by Staff reporter

Nkosana Moyo, founder and executive chairperson of Minds, has emphasized the urgent need for a rule-based society to effectively address Zimbabwe's political and socio-economic challenges. He made these remarks during his presentation at the Ideas Festival conference, organized by Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) chairman Trevor Ncube as part of his "In Conversation with Trevor" series.Moyo articulated that establishing a rules-based society is fundamental to restoring the rule of law in Zimbabwe. "Let us start with a good society. A good society I think is very easy to prescribe," he stated. He highlighted that as society evolves, challenges intensify at various levels - national, regional, and global - creating numerous pressure points.He underscored the importance of law and order as essential components for building a robust societal framework."A rules-based society will ensure predictability and consequences for any transgressions," he explained, adding that those in positions of authority must recognize that they are merely custodians of community interests, not owners of the institutions they serve.Chartered accountant and governance expert Nyasha Zhou echoed Moyo's sentiments, stressing that a return to ethical principles and integrity is crucial for combating the rampant corruption in Zimbabwe. He urged citizens to revisit the foundational teachings of their upbringing, emphasizing that true integrity begins with personal accountability."It is time that we need to go back to our adolescence and what our mothers taught us. It is not about the value, it is about the principle," Zhou remarked. He stressed the importance of self-realization and reflection rooted in ethics, suggesting that a cultural shift is necessary to foster a society that values integrity.Zhou also pointed out that while there are numerous anti-corruption laws in place, the focus should not solely be on punitive measures. "What is fundamentally important is personal reformation," he stated. He highlighted that regardless of the laws implemented, genuine change must begin with individuals' understanding of their own values and principles.The Ideas Festival, which also features AMH's various publications and online platforms, aims to facilitate discussions around pressing national issues and promote innovative solutions for Zimbabwe's future.