Gono company directorship change case takes new twist

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The trial of Clark Clever Makoni and his wife Beverly Aisha Ndonda Makoni resumed yesterday, with the prosecution alleging that the couple engaged in fraudulent activities by illegally changing the directorship of Valley Lodges, a company linked to former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor Gideon Gono.

During the proceedings, a representative from the Companies Registry Office, Lindsay Musukutwa, testified and denied any knowledge of the alleged fraudulent activities. She was called to the stand after the State presented a Certificate of Incorporation and a CR14 form as evidence.

Under cross-examination by the couple's lawyer, Admire Rubaya, Musukutwa was questioned about whether she had received any documentation indicating an attempt by the Makonis to alter the directorship of Valley Lodge. She maintained that there were no forged records pertaining to the case.

Presiding magistrate Stanford Mambanje postponed the matter to December 17 for further trial proceedings.

In previous hearings, George Mashonganyika, another witness, suggested that Gideon Gono be summoned to provide clarification on specific issues related to the case. During cross-examination, Mashonganyika conceded that Gono's testimony would be crucial for the case to progress.

According to the State, the allegations date back to July 2017, when the complainant hired the Makonis to manage Valley Lodge and other properties. On August 10, 2017, the couple is accused of forging a CR14 form that named Clark as the director and company secretary, with Beverly serving as his deputy.

The couple allegedly used the forged CR14 to approach ZB Bank in Mutare, claiming to be the new shareholders and seeking to change the signatories on the company's bank accounts. The prosecution contends that this fraudulent action enabled the Makonis to gain control of the company and access its bank accounts, resulting in a theft of ZWL$137,736,500.

As the trial unfolds, the couple faces serious charges that could have significant legal repercussions, pending the continuation of proceedings next month.

Source - newsday
More on: #Gono, #Court, #Twist

