Sihlangu Dlodlo honoured

by Staff reporter
The Highlanders Football Club's chief executive officer, Sihlangu Dlodlo, was found dead at his Nketa home, prompting tributes from the Bulawayo City Council, which has honored him for his significant contributions to the city. Dlodlo, aged 60, is set to be buried at the Lady Stanley Cemetery, where other prominent city figures rest.

Dlodlo's family was scheduled to meet late yesterday to finalize the funeral arrangements, with indications pointing to a burial taking place tomorrow. In a show of respect, Bulawayo city councillors, including Mayor David Coltart, visited Dlodlo's home in Mahatshula to pay their last respects. The council confirmed that Dlodlo would be interred at the prestigious Lady Stanley Cemetery in recognition of his impactful service to the community.

In a further gesture of honor, the Bulawayo City Council has made the Bulawayo Amphitheatre available for the memorial service before the burial.

Dlodlo was discovered deceased at his Nketa 9 residence on Monday evening. While the family opted not to disclose the post-mortem results, concerns have been raised regarding the circumstances surrounding his death. Dlodlo had previously posted a troubling message on social media on October 16, hinting at his own mortality, leaving followers and colleagues speculating whether he may have taken his own life or succumbed to natural causes.

Councillor Edwin Ndlovu, the deputy mayor of Bulawayo, expressed the city's grief, stating, "We are saddened by the passing of Sihlangu Dlodlo, a man who worked hard for the city and the nation at large." He highlighted Dlodlo's diverse contributions to the arts, noting his work as an actor, playwright, comedian, and marketing executive for major companies in Zimbabwe, as well as his leadership role at Highlanders FC.

Ndlovu emphasized Dlodlo's dedication to the development of Bulawayo and the decision to honor him with a burial at Lady Stanley Cemetery, saying, "We are disappointed and saddened as a city, but we accept this as the will of God."

Dlodlo is survived by his wife, Nokuthula, and their two sons and daughter, who are currently based in the United Kingdom. Nokuthula is already in Zimbabwe, while the children are expected to arrive today ahead of the funeral.

