Botswana President concedes defeat in televised address

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi has officially conceded defeat in the recent elections, signaling a significant political transition in the country. In his remarks, Masisi expressed his commitment to ensuring a smooth transfer of power ahead of the upcoming inauguration.

"I will respectfully step aside and participate in a smooth transition process," Masisi stated, acknowledging the results of the election and the need for unity and stability in the nation during this time of change. His concession marks a moment of reflection on his leadership and the democratic process in Botswana, known for its stable governance and electoral integrity.

Masisi's address followed a closely contested election in which he faced strong opposition. His decision to step down is viewed as a testament to Botswana’s democratic principles, emphasizing the importance of respecting the will of the people.


Source - byo24news

