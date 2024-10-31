Zifa Village to get a facelift

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has taken significant steps towards revitalizing ZIFA Village, aiming to elevate it to standards suitable for hosting national team training camps. In a recent announcement, ZIFA invited tenders for the construction of a new dormitory and additional facilities to enhance the complex.For several years, the development of ZIFA Village has stagnated, leading to national teams opting for alternative venues for their training camps due to the facility's neglect. However, the Lincoln Mutasa-led Normalisation Committee, which is set to complete its term in three months, has approved the construction of essential amenities, including a technical center, dormitory, changing rooms, and various outdoor works.The tender announcement emphasized ZIFA's commitment to promoting football development in Zimbabwe. It stated: "To meet its objectives, Zifa intends to construct a technical centre, dormitory, pitch side changing rooms, and outdoor civil engineering works at ZIFA Village."ZIFA has outlined strict guidelines regarding the tender process, warning that any attempts to influence procurement decisions may result in disqualification. Interested contractors must be registered with the relevant construction bodies (ZBCA, CIFOZ) and categorized under Categories A or B to qualify for the contract. The tender requires a bank-guaranteed security of US$40,000 and remains valid for 180 days post-opening.Artistic impressions released by ZIFA reveal plans for modern facilities that would significantly improve the training environment for national teams, addressing long-standing issues that have hindered the organization's operations.This initiative reflects ZIFA's dedication to enhancing the infrastructure supporting Zimbabwean football, aiming to provide a conducive environment for training and development as the nation prepares for upcoming competitions. As the association pushes forward with these developments, the hope is that ZIFA Village will soon be a cornerstone of football excellence in Zimbabwe.