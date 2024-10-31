Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

UK, Ireland healthcare carers hopefuls lose thousands to scammers

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
POPULAR Bulawayo mental health activist and founder of a mental health organisation, Win Over Addiction and Trauma (WOTA), Witness Bongani Mguni, has reportedly gone into hiding after allegedly defrauding a number of desperate job seekers of thousands of US dollars by promising them job opportunities abroad.

Mguni, who is reportedly a psychologist, is accused of swindling money from desperate job seekers after posing as an agent of a company involved in facilitating jobs abroad.

According to investigations, Mguni, allegedly working in cahoots with Buhlebenkosi Dube, defrauded multiple job seekers of their cash. The victims allegedly paid around US$3 000 each, believing that Mguni would find them Certificates of Sponsorship (CoS) for care work in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Seeing that he had allegedly defrauded people and following complaints from victims of the alleged con, Mguni moved his offices from Bulawayo Centre, likely in an attempt to evade authorities and potential victims.

Some victims have already reported him to the police, who have launched an investigation into the matter. A victim, who preferred anonymity for professional reasons, produced pages of evidence to B-Metro detailing what happened.

"For me, he asked for a deposit so that my wife could relocate, and I gave him R28 000. I promised to pay the rest when it was clear that they were moving. That was in April 2022, and together with his runner named Buhlebenkosi Dube, they had said that by November, my wife would have gone to Ireland.

"When November came, there was nothing, and they said they were facing some challenges with their sponsor in Ireland, so they offered to refund the money.

"We agreed to the refund, and they promised that the process would take only two weeks. November came and went. December came and they asked us to be patient until the end of January. But still, there was nothing by the end of January 2023," said the victim.

He said Dube asked him to be patient with them and said she would pay the money in batches of R5 000 a month until they had settled the whole amount.

"She said she would start paying instalments at the end of April, but she never paid. She and Mguni then blocked us on their cell phones," he said.

He said when they went to check on them at their offices at Bulawayo Centre, they had relocated.

"When I tried their numbers, they were not going through. That is when I was told by someone who took over the space they rented that many people had been there looking for Mguni and Buhlebenkosi about their refunds, and she suspected that both of them had relocated to the UK or somewhere.

"Then someone told me this month that Mguni is in Zimbabwe. When my wife went to Bulawayo Central Police Station to file a charge against him, she was told that these people are on the run and many cases have been opened against them," he said.

Another distraught victim was in tears, narrating how she lost over US$3 000 that she had borrowed to pay Mguni for supposed overseas opportunities.

"He said there were many care work jobs in the UK and Ireland, and I borrowed US$3 000 to pay him for a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS). However, I have never been taken to the UK. When I tried to get a refund, I failed, and whenever I tried to phone him, his mobile phones were no longer reachable.

"To make matters worse, they have even moved from the place where they were operating from, and we don't even know where they are operating from now," she said.

Some victims, desperate to expose Mguni and seek justice, have taken to social media.

They have posted complaints and payment receipts on a Facebook page titled, "COS scammers and Fraudsters."

This platform is dedicated to exposing individuals involved in fraudulent activities related to Certificates of Sponsorship (CoS).

"Please help me expose a doctor from Bulawayo who scammed me of US$3 000. His name is Dr Bongani Mguni. He is a psychologist who practices at WOTA Mental Health Consultancy.

"His office, which he was operating at Bulawayo Centre, is now closed. He has blocked me, and this Dr is very rude. All I need is my money back. I will send the receipt I was given. We tried to report Dr Mguni but didn't get any help.

"It's so painful. I know it has been said over and over again not to pay for a CoS, but I guess I'm learning the hard way. I also think he has relocated to the UK. Please help," read the post.

Spirited efforts to get comments from both Mguni and Dube were unsuccessful as their mobile phones were unreachable, and even WhatsApp and text messages sent to them were not responded to.

Source - bmetro
More on: #Sam, #Job, #Seekers

Comments

Nyamandlovu plots for sale.


Must Read

Protest against neocolonial regime held in Paris

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Was Kudzi Keita a diamond dealer and a hustler?

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

Human semen harvester sentenced

2 hrs ago | 390 Views

Zifa Village to get a facelift

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Botswana President concedes defeat in televised address

5 hrs ago | 1613 Views

Botswana's ruling party loses power after six decades

5 hrs ago | 1075 Views

Shona, 14 other African languages added on Google's services

5 hrs ago | 325 Views

Zanu-PF title deed bait misfires

5 hrs ago | 543 Views

Management shake up at RBZ

5 hrs ago | 658 Views

Sihlangu Dlodlo honoured

5 hrs ago | 373 Views

Gono company directorship change case takes new twist

5 hrs ago | 248 Views

Nkosana Moyo wants Zimbabwe to adopt US's coined rules based society

5 hrs ago | 335 Views

Mutsvangwa's legal troubles could have broader implications

6 hrs ago | 631 Views

Zimbabwe opposition on deathbed

6 hrs ago | 375 Views

Hailstorm leaves 25 homeless in Beitbridge

6 hrs ago | 211 Views

Businessman loses mansion eviction, sale appeal

6 hrs ago | 267 Views

Tshololotsho North lacks basic social amenities

6 hrs ago | 55 Views

Cops acquitted of rape

6 hrs ago | 183 Views

Mnangagwa demands apology, reparations from Britain for colonial atrocities

6 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zimbabwe power outages to ease as Hwange Unit 7 returns to operation

6 hrs ago | 195 Views

More Bulawayo men commit suicide

6 hrs ago | 181 Views

Kwekwe doctors' residence project stalls

6 hrs ago | 35 Views

Prophet Magaya launches 10,000-seater stadium project in Kwekwe

6 hrs ago | 99 Views

Fake vehicle licence, insurance scam exposed

6 hrs ago | 169 Views

Another Zanu-PF MP dangle US$1,000 bonus to players

6 hrs ago | 160 Views

African Sun to Sell Monomotapa Hotel

6 hrs ago | 124 Views

Rains spark optimism for Zimbabwe's planting season

6 hrs ago | 102 Views

Mr. Mnangagwa, before talking about colonial reparations, why not pay Gukurahundi reparations first?

15 hrs ago | 356 Views

Man bashes wife over firewood

15 hrs ago | 365 Views

Mbire MP Honors Girl Child Day

15 hrs ago | 129 Views

Nengomasha mysteriously suspended

16 hrs ago | 1654 Views

Mudslides, rock falls hit Kariba following heavy rains

19 hrs ago | 1332 Views

Rains cause flooding in Harare CBD

19 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Heavy rains, strong winds cause damage in Midlands province

19 hrs ago | 670 Views

Britain should have compensated Zimbabwe first!

19 hrs ago | 684 Views

Kwekweza on a Zimbabwe govt 'Stop List', denied ID

20 hrs ago | 4859 Views

News24 trying to kill Chris Hani again

22 hrs ago | 516 Views

Godongwana controversially allocates R321 million to Western Cape

31 Oct 2024 at 11:58hrs | 1490 Views

Zambia's Hichilema arrests rival's wife as witch-hunt politics continues

31 Oct 2024 at 10:57hrs | 1550 Views

5 people died in an accident along the Harare-Bulawayo road

31 Oct 2024 at 10:15hrs | 1388 Views

Harare man attacks his mother with an axe in family row

31 Oct 2024 at 09:04hrs | 698 Views

Tawanda Maswanhise double moves Motherwell up to 4th in Scottish Premiership

31 Oct 2024 at 09:00hrs | 250 Views

'Chimombe, Mpofu grounded Presidential goat scheme'

31 Oct 2024 at 08:38hrs | 1905 Views

Russia fines Google US$2.5 decillion

31 Oct 2024 at 08:37hrs | 707 Views

Chinese Steel Plant: Zimbabwe's economic boon

31 Oct 2024 at 06:53hrs | 4326 Views

Weak currency key to economic growth, says Mthuli Ncube

31 Oct 2024 at 06:52hrs | 599 Views

High Court dismisses stands fraudsters appeal

31 Oct 2024 at 06:52hrs | 356 Views

Chinese mine robbed US$120,000

31 Oct 2024 at 06:51hrs | 633 Views

Sihlangu Dlodlo burial set for Saturday

31 Oct 2024 at 06:51hrs | 578 Views