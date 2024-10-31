Human semen harvester sentenced

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE long ongoing trial of a 32-year-old man from Nineva village, Mbembesi in Matabeleland North province who forced three teenagers to masturbate and ejaculate in condoms has come to an end as he has been sentenced to an effective three-year jail sentence.Phumulani Masango pleaded not guilty to six counts of theft, criminal insult, fraud and kidnapping before Bulawayo regional magistrate Joseph Mabeza. He was, however, convicted after trial."The accused is sentenced to four years' imprisonment for kidnapping and two years are suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour. In the charge of criminal insult, the accused is sentenced to a one-year jail sentence for the two counts and for the charge of theft, you are ordered to pay a fine of US$300 or serve 30 days in prison."Moreover, the accused is sentenced to a further six months' imprisonment for fraud and this sentence will run concurrently with the sentence of criminal insult," said Mabeza.The court heard that on 18 March 2024 at Fingo Business centre, Masango approached two juveniles who were on their way home from school and introduced himself as a police officer.He went on to accuse them of being drunk, he slapped them and proceeded to search their bags. Masango ordered the boys to follow him to the police base in Mbembesi but he did not enter the charge office.Masango forced them to enter a Toyota Wish car that was supposedly headed to Bulawayo and they stopped after about 200 meters and disembarked.He demanded the juvenile's cellphones claiming that it was against the law for students to have cellphones and it was his duty as a police officer to ensure that the law was observed.The juveniles were locked in a room that was close to a bar in the shopping centre, after some time Masango returned and indicated that he was taking the victims to the school authority as it was late and risky for the victims to go home.However, he led them to his homestead and while they were there he ordered them to wear condoms and masturbate.The juveniles complied and when they failed to ejaculate he ordered them to urinate and repeat the act. They ejaculated and he ordered them to remove condoms and place them on the floor and he promised to buy them food. The victims were released in the morning.On 29 March 2024, Masango met up with another victim whom he ordered to follow him to his homestead and forced him to masturbate and leave the condom on the floor.The three juveniles reported the matter to the police and investigations were carried out. Sometime in March, at Mbethe village, Masango approached Tapson Majola and introduced himself as a lawyer after receiving a tipoff that he needed legal representation for his son who had been arrested.Masango promised to represent him and Majola paid him US$250. After a while, Majola discovered that Masango was not a lawyer after he heard that he had been arrested for impersonating a police officer. The matter was reported to the police.