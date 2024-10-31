Was Kudzi Keita a diamond dealer and a hustler?

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE first thing which would hit you about Kudzai Keita was his SURNAME.It's not a common surname in Zimbabwe and rarely does one find it being associated with a name like Kudzai.It's a surname which is common mainly in the West African states of Mali, Guinea, Senegal and Cote d'Ivoire.That is where you find the likes of Salif Keita, the legendary Malian singer and songwriter, and his namesake, Salif Keita, who was the African Footballer of the Year in 1970.The Keita dynasty ruled pre-imperial and imperial Mali for six centuries from the 11th century into the early 17th century.How Kudzai Keita, who was said he was the director at Sisonke Holdings, ended up with such a West African identity we might never know.After all, he died in Harare on Tuesday morning in a horrible car accident which also claimed the life of his mother.His wife, social media star Lonlisha, was rushed to hospital with terrible injuries. H-Metro has since been briefed that his other name Edward Takaendesa.He also went by the name Okolo, a Nigerian name.Why he had all these names, we haven't established but what we know is that Kudzi lived the good life of luxury cars and beautiful houses.He paraded his "wealth" on social media, the big and expensive cars and all the trappings of riches.But, what did he really do in his life to acquire all that wealth?Some are saying that he was a diamond dealer and he is well known in that business.It's a high-stakes business and its main characters always try to disguise themselves as much as possible.Some will argue that they don't parade their riches on social media, the way Kudzi was doing.But, it's very clear that Kudzi played his game according to his rules."He was a key figure in diamonds both in Zimbabwe and South Africa," said sources."He was well known in that trade and he was quite smart because he had a way of doing his business which was different from others."Reports have also emerged that Kudzi was injured in an accident in Harare last Friday.Details of that accident are still hazy but sources have said it wasn't just an ordinary accident."He had another incident or you can call it an accident recently which almost cost him his life and he felt he needed to seek some kind of protection."The way he escaped that incident pushed him to look for spiritual help."It wasn't your normal accident, you will know with time, it was something else and you will get the details."The sources said he always claimed he was a very powerful man. Another source said even though he boasted an impressive fleet of cars, he used to favour hired vehicles in his deals, including some which have been reported to the police."He would hire cars from different car sales which he would use for his deals."After this, he would fly back to South Africa where he would live his life to the fullest."Kudzi was a smart dealer."H-Metro has established that in June, along Herbert Chitepo Avenue in Harare, a woman lost US$8000 in a deal in which Keita allegedly played a prominent role.The woman reported her case to the police."If you investigate well, you will get the full story from that woman."On the day she was defrauded, those who hit her were using a hired Honda Fit."The case was reported."