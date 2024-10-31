Latest News Editor's Choice


Kombi driver charged with culpable homicide after horror crash

A commuter omnibus driver involved in a tragic accident on Thursday morning along the Harare-Bulawayo Road has been charged with culpable homicide. The accident, which took place near the Kuwadzana turn-off, claimed seven lives and left numerous others injured.

According to authorities, the driver allegedly turned right into the path of an oncoming fuel tanker despite operational traffic lights, leading to the collision. Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona condemned the driver’s actions as "reckless" and a "blatant violation" of road rules in a statement issued on Thursday evening.

"The accident is yet another call to all transport operators, motorists, and members of the public to adhere to road traffic rules and exercise caution on the road," said Minister Mhona. He noted that while the traffic lights were working at the intersection, the driver proceeded when he was supposed to stop, resulting in the deadly collision.

Minister Mhona emphasized that the driver’s decision led to "serious consequences" and confirmed that he is now facing culpable homicide charges.

He also extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wished a swift recovery to the injured. Stressing the government’s commitment to road safety, Minister Mhona warned that stern measures would be taken to protect public safety on the roads.

"Let me also take this opportunity to assure the nation that the Second Republic is committed to formulating robust legal, policy, and administrative mechanisms to improve the country’s road safety," he added.

This incident has renewed focus on Zimbabwe's road safety issues, with many calling for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations and enhanced public awareness to reduce road fatalities.

Source - The Herald

