Kombi driver charged with culpable homicide after horror crash

Andile Lungisa accuses NPA of 'weaponizing' SA legal systemFormer ANC leader Andile Lungisa has voiced strong criticism of South Africa's National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), alleging it has been "weaponized" to criminalize prominent figures within the African National Congress (ANC) and to fracture unity within the party and the broader Black political community.Lungisa's statement follows the withdrawal of corruption case against the former minister of sport, arts, and culture Zizi Kodwa and his co-accused ex-EOH executive, Jehan Mackay, which some see as politically motivated.The duo appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Ekurhuleni on Friday, 1 November, and the state announced the Director of Public Prosecutions' decision to withdraw the charges.In a social media post, Lungisa wrote, "Congratulations on your vindication, Dlamini Zizi. The NPA has been weaponized to criminalize comrades, delegitimize the ANC, and deepen the divisions within the movement and the entire Black body politic." His comments have drawn support from those who share concerns over perceived judicial overreach but also ignited debate over the state of the country's prosecuting authority.Lungisa's message underscores long-standing tensions within South Africa's ruling party, where allegations of selective prosecution have frequently surfaced. ANC members and allies, particularly those involved in factional battles, have raised alarms about the NPA's role in what they consider targeted prosecutions that weaken the movement.As internal struggles within the ANC continue to play out on the national stage, concerns about the politicization of legal institutions remain a contentious issue. For many, Lungisa's pointed remarks reflect a deep-seated skepticism of South Africa's legal system among certain ANC members who feel the judiciary is being used as a tool in the country's highly polarized political landscape.