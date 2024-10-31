Latest News Editor's Choice


Wife basher jailed

by Simbarashe Sithole In Plumtree
2 hrs ago | Views
A 32-YEAR-OLD Plumtree man who assaulted his wife before burning her clothes in a domestic dispute has been convicted.

Zyeenzi Mudenda appeared before Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware on Thursday.

Mudeenda was sentenced to six months in jail but was lucky to escape jail after he was given an option to pay $400 fine.

Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa told the court that on October 15 Mudenda had a misunderstanding with his wife and he became violent.

He assaulted her with open hands before setting her clothes on fire.

Mudenda severely assaulted his wife and she fled to file a police report.



Source - Byo24News

