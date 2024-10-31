Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo reaches full capacity for Starlink

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Bulawayo City Centre and its surrounding areas have hit full capacity for Starlink devices, following a similar situation in Harare just two weeks prior, according to an update on Starlink's official website. The SpaceX satellite internet service, widely regarded for its speed and affordability, has quickly gained popularity among Zimbabweans seeking reliable connectivity.

When capacity in an area reaches its limit, new customers are unable to connect immediately and must instead wait in a queue until network capacity is expanded. In Bulawayo, prospective customers attempting to place an order receive a notification indicating the area is fully booked. "Starlink is at capacity in your area. Order now to reserve your Starlink. You will receive a notification once your Starlink is ready to ship. US$50/month for service and US$389 for hardware," reads the Starlink website.

Robert Ndlovu, Chief Technology Officer at local telecommunications company Wozatel, noted the growing demand for Starlink on social media. "It seems that Starlink's capacity in Bulawayo's Central Business District (CBD) has reached its limit. Given this, it's likely that areas like North End, Famona, and Khumalo could be the next to experience network congestion as demand for Starlink's services continues to increase," he shared on Facebook.

Suburbs close to the Bulawayo City Centre, including Bradfield, North End, Paddonhurst, Romany Park, and Famona, are now affected by the full-capacity status. However, high-density suburbs such as Mzilikazi, Makokoba, Thorngrove, and Nguboyenja, while close to the city centre, have not yet reached capacity.

This recent surge in interest is attributed to Starlink's ability to deliver high-speed internet to locations where traditional broadband services are limited. As demand rises, Starlink may soon need to expand infrastructure across Zimbabwe's urban and suburban areas to meet the country's growing connectivity needs.

Source - the chronicle

Comments

Nyamandlovu plots for sale.


Must Read

Jonah Moyo gets PhD

50 mins ago | 48 Views

Wife basher jailed

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Kombi driver charged with culpable homicide after horror crash

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Kombi driver charged with culpable homicide after horror crash

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Protest against neocolonial regime held in Paris

5 hrs ago | 159 Views

Was Kudzi Keita a diamond dealer and a hustler?

5 hrs ago | 808 Views

Human semen harvester sentenced

5 hrs ago | 917 Views

UK, Ireland healthcare carers hopefuls lose thousands to scammers

5 hrs ago | 427 Views

Zifa Village to get a facelift

6 hrs ago | 186 Views

Botswana President concedes defeat in televised address

8 hrs ago | 2182 Views

Botswana's ruling party loses power after six decades

9 hrs ago | 1332 Views

Shona, 14 other African languages added on Google's services

9 hrs ago | 383 Views

Zanu-PF title deed bait misfires

9 hrs ago | 731 Views

Management shake up at RBZ

9 hrs ago | 979 Views

Sihlangu Dlodlo honoured

9 hrs ago | 479 Views

Gono company directorship change case takes new twist

9 hrs ago | 310 Views

Nkosana Moyo wants Zimbabwe to adopt US's coined rules based society

9 hrs ago | 415 Views

Mutsvangwa's legal troubles could have broader implications

9 hrs ago | 992 Views

Zimbabwe opposition on deathbed

9 hrs ago | 468 Views

Hailstorm leaves 25 homeless in Beitbridge

9 hrs ago | 259 Views

Businessman loses mansion eviction, sale appeal

9 hrs ago | 351 Views

Tshololotsho North lacks basic social amenities

9 hrs ago | 75 Views

Cops acquitted of rape

9 hrs ago | 232 Views

Mnangagwa demands apology, reparations from Britain for colonial atrocities

9 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zimbabwe power outages to ease as Hwange Unit 7 returns to operation

9 hrs ago | 250 Views

More Bulawayo men commit suicide

9 hrs ago | 265 Views

Kwekwe doctors' residence project stalls

9 hrs ago | 40 Views

Prophet Magaya launches 10,000-seater stadium project in Kwekwe

9 hrs ago | 136 Views

Fake vehicle licence, insurance scam exposed

9 hrs ago | 234 Views

Another Zanu-PF MP dangle US$1,000 bonus to players

9 hrs ago | 224 Views

African Sun to Sell Monomotapa Hotel

9 hrs ago | 168 Views

Rains spark optimism for Zimbabwe's planting season

9 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mr. Mnangagwa, before talking about colonial reparations, why not pay Gukurahundi reparations first?

18 hrs ago | 377 Views

Man bashes wife over firewood

18 hrs ago | 383 Views

Mbire MP Honors Girl Child Day

18 hrs ago | 134 Views

Nengomasha mysteriously suspended

20 hrs ago | 1860 Views

Mudslides, rock falls hit Kariba following heavy rains

23 hrs ago | 1385 Views

Rains cause flooding in Harare CBD

23 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Heavy rains, strong winds cause damage in Midlands province

23 hrs ago | 688 Views

Britain should have compensated Zimbabwe first!

23 hrs ago | 711 Views

Kwekweza on a Zimbabwe govt 'Stop List', denied ID

24 hrs ago | 5646 Views

News24 trying to kill Chris Hani again

31 Oct 2024 at 14:18hrs | 600 Views

Godongwana controversially allocates R321 million to Western Cape

31 Oct 2024 at 11:58hrs | 1557 Views

Zambia's Hichilema arrests rival's wife as witch-hunt politics continues

31 Oct 2024 at 10:57hrs | 1581 Views

5 people died in an accident along the Harare-Bulawayo road

31 Oct 2024 at 10:15hrs | 1433 Views

Harare man attacks his mother with an axe in family row

31 Oct 2024 at 09:04hrs | 713 Views

Tawanda Maswanhise double moves Motherwell up to 4th in Scottish Premiership

31 Oct 2024 at 09:00hrs | 259 Views

'Chimombe, Mpofu grounded Presidential goat scheme'

31 Oct 2024 at 08:38hrs | 2064 Views

Russia fines Google US$2.5 decillion

31 Oct 2024 at 08:37hrs | 721 Views