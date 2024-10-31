Bulawayo reaches full capacity for Starlink

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Bulawayo City Centre and its surrounding areas have hit full capacity for Starlink devices, following a similar situation in Harare just two weeks prior, according to an update on Starlink's official website. The SpaceX satellite internet service, widely regarded for its speed and affordability, has quickly gained popularity among Zimbabweans seeking reliable connectivity.When capacity in an area reaches its limit, new customers are unable to connect immediately and must instead wait in a queue until network capacity is expanded. In Bulawayo, prospective customers attempting to place an order receive a notification indicating the area is fully booked. "Starlink is at capacity in your area. Order now to reserve your Starlink. You will receive a notification once your Starlink is ready to ship. US$50/month for service and US$389 for hardware," reads the Starlink website.Robert Ndlovu, Chief Technology Officer at local telecommunications company Wozatel, noted the growing demand for Starlink on social media. "It seems that Starlink's capacity in Bulawayo's Central Business District (CBD) has reached its limit. Given this, it's likely that areas like North End, Famona, and Khumalo could be the next to experience network congestion as demand for Starlink's services continues to increase," he shared on Facebook.Suburbs close to the Bulawayo City Centre, including Bradfield, North End, Paddonhurst, Romany Park, and Famona, are now affected by the full-capacity status. However, high-density suburbs such as Mzilikazi, Makokoba, Thorngrove, and Nguboyenja, while close to the city centre, have not yet reached capacity.This recent surge in interest is attributed to Starlink's ability to deliver high-speed internet to locations where traditional broadband services are limited. As demand rises, Starlink may soon need to expand infrastructure across Zimbabwe's urban and suburban areas to meet the country's growing connectivity needs.