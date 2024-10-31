Latest News Editor's Choice


Jonah Moyo gets PhD

by Staff reporter
51 mins ago | Views
Sungura music icon Jonah Moyo has been conferred with an honorary Doctor of Philosophy (Creative and Performing Arts) degree by President Emmerson Mnangagwa during Great Zimbabwe University's 18th graduation ceremony, where Mnangagwa officiated as Chancellor of State Universities.

Moyo, celebrated as a pioneer in Zimbabwe's sungura genre, received a standing ovation as he walked to the podium, donned in PhD regalia, to accept his award. The honor underscores his influential role in Zimbabwean music, which spans over four decades and includes 44 albums.

Prof. Munyaradzi Manyanga, Executive Dean of the Robert Mugabe School of Heritage and Education, highlighted Moyo's lasting impact on Zimbabwean music, describing him as a co-founder of the sungura genre, alongside the late Ephraim Joe. Manyanga praised Moyo's music for its universal themes of hope, love, and resilience, which capture the lived experiences and aspirations of Zimbabweans.

Moyo's legacy also includes mentorship of iconic musicians such as Alick Macheso, the late Leonard Dembo, and Oliver Mtukudzi. Dembo, himself a beloved Zimbabwean musician, once opened performances for Moyo - a testament to Moyo's early influence on the sungura scene.

This honorary doctorate recognizes Moyo's immense contributions to the nation's cultural heritage and his role in shaping Zimbabwean music for future generations.

Source - The Herald

