Only sports fraud will stop MWOS from PSL promotion

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a thrilling penultimate round of the Northern Region Soccer League (NRSL) season, MWOS and Scottland both secured crucial wins, ensuring the title race will go down to the wire next Friday. MWOS, who currently top the table with 82 points from 37 matches, defeated their Norton rivals, Norton Community, 4-2, to stay ahead of Scottland by a single point. However, Scottland, with 81 points from 36 games, are set to receive an additional three points after Karoi United forfeited a match, likely shifting Scottland to the top with one game remaining.MWOS showcased their dominance, establishing a 4-0 lead by the 79th minute, thanks to strikes from league-leading scorer Everson Feremba, Wisdom Mutasa, Godfrey Manase, and Noah Simango. Although Norton Community responded with two late goals, it was not enough to prevent MWOS from cruising to victory. Meanwhile, Scottland survived a tense matchup against Herentals Under-20 at Rufaro Stadium, emerging with a 2-0 win courtesy of second-half goals from Cleopas Dube and Leeroy Mavhunga.The NRSL disciplinary committee is expected to officially award Scottland three points on a 3-0 basis for their abandoned match against Karoi United, bringing their tally to 84 points from 37 games. The committee is reportedly considering mitigation for Karoi United, and an official announcement is expected on Monday.The season finale will see Scottland host Black Mambas at Rufaro Stadium, while MWOS faces Agama FC at Ngoni Stadium. A win for Scottland will guarantee them promotion to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, but MWOS still has a chance if Scottland stumbles in their final game.The tension was evident in Scottland's match, especially after Allan Gahadzikwa's long-range effort was controversially ruled out in the 26th minute. Despite their early struggles, Scottland dominated possession and ultimately found their breakthrough in the second half. Dube's persistence paid off in the 56th minute, scrambling in the opener, and Mavhunga doubled the lead 14 minutes later.Scottland's victory was followed by a substantial US$1 million pledge from businessman Wicknell Chivhayo if they win the NRSL title. Substitute King Nadolo, who delivered a man-of-the-match performance, reflected on the high-stakes atmosphere: "We played good football in the second half, and it felt great to come in and make an impact. At first, the pressure got to us, but we settled down and stuck to our game plan."Herentals' forward Xavi Mataranyika admitted that Scottland were the stronger side. "We threw all we had at them, but they looked like they needed it more. We'll regroup and aim to finish the season positively," he said.Elsewhere in the NRSL, Black Mambas continued their fine form with a 2-1 win over Black Rhinos at Heart Stadium, while Golden Eagles dispatched Ngezi Platinum Under-19 with a 4-1 victory at Baobab.The season finale promises a dramatic conclusion, with MWOS and Scottland each one win away from realizing their dreams of promotion. Only a twist of fate or unforeseen events could disrupt the journey of one of these ambitious teams to the Premier League.