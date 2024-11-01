Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga visits Rtd Air Chief Marshal Moyo after accident

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
Retired Air Chief Marshal Elson Moyo, the former Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) Commander, is in stable condition and receiving specialized care at a Harare hospital after being involved in a road accident near Chegutu. The distinguished military leader was airlifted to Manyame Air Base following the accident before being transferred to a hospital in the capital for further medical attention.

Yesterday, Vice President Dr. Constantino Chiwenga visited Moyo to assess his condition personally and extend the government's well-wishes. Dr. Chiwenga expressed confidence in Moyo's recovery, noting the government's commitment to supporting him throughout his recuperation.

"Air Chief Marshal (Retired) Elson Moyo was a colleague and is a colleague. When he got involved in an accident from his farm, it was of great concern, and we wanted to see how his condition was," VP Chiwenga said. "He has some muscle pains, but generally, he is fine. When the doctors do their final check-up, they will be able to confirm his recovery."

VP Chiwenga also emphasized Moyo's significant contributions to Zimbabwe and the region, highlighting his role in peace-building efforts. As one of Zimbabwe's first qualified fighter jet pilots post-independence, Moyo played a critical role in the AFZ and took part in numerous missions, including the Mozambique campaign.

"We have worked together for a long time since the time of our struggle for the independence of our country," VP Chiwenga stated. "He was among the first group of jet fighter pilots and was instrumental in leading our forces, especially during the Mozambique campaign, which ultimately contributed to the fall of Renamo and ushered in democratic elections."

Dr. Chiwenga concluded his visit by acknowledging Moyo's enduring impact, saying that his experience remains invaluable to Zimbabwe's defense and development efforts.

Source - the herald

Comments

Nyamandlovu plots for sale.


Must Read

Zimbabwean cow horn artist aims to tap into Chinese market at CIIE

16 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe MPs go 9 months without allowances

17 mins ago | 9 Views

RBZ hikes limits for mobile money and electronic transactions

17 mins ago | 6 Views

British Lord lampoons Zimbabwe for congratulating Botswana's opposition

18 mins ago | 19 Views

Chamisa overjoyed by Botswana's UDC election victory

21 mins ago | 14 Views

Artisanal miners fingered in Gwanda's rising HIV stats

23 mins ago | 6 Views

Nurse arrested for forgery, theft

23 mins ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwean activist engages Hichilema to cancel Chivayo linked tender

24 mins ago | 14 Views

The push to celebrate Joshua Nkomo by declaring July 1 a national holiday

25 mins ago | 12 Views

How Bulawayo's townships reflect city's rich Ndebele heritage

28 mins ago | 13 Views

High rainfall recorded in Tsholotsho

30 mins ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates incoming Botswana leader

31 mins ago | 21 Views

Zanu-PF wants govt to enforce 'use it or lose it policy' in mining

31 mins ago | 8 Views

Only sports fraud will stop MWOS from PSL promotion

33 mins ago | 22 Views

Ultimate Survivor: The nine lives of Wadyajena

13 hrs ago | 687 Views

Why UDC's victory is not a blueprint for Zimbabwe's opposition

16 hrs ago | 1495 Views

Jonah Moyo of Devera Ngwena gets PhD

18 hrs ago | 2818 Views

Bulawayo reaches full capacity for Starlink

19 hrs ago | 1913 Views

Wife basher jailed

19 hrs ago | 549 Views

Andile Lungisa accuses NPA of 'weaponizing' SA legal system

20 hrs ago | 755 Views

Kombi driver charged with culpable homicide after horror crash

20 hrs ago | 837 Views

Protest against neocolonial regime held in Paris

22 hrs ago | 243 Views

Was Kudzi Keita a diamond dealer and a hustler?

23 hrs ago | 1258 Views

Human semen harvester sentenced

23 hrs ago | 1330 Views

UK, Ireland healthcare carers hopefuls lose thousands to scammers

23 hrs ago | 720 Views

Zifa Village to get a facelift

24 hrs ago | 295 Views

Botswana President concedes defeat in televised address

01 Nov 2024 at 07:12hrs | 3056 Views

Botswana's ruling party loses power after six decades

01 Nov 2024 at 06:51hrs | 1453 Views

Shona, 14 other African languages added on Google's services

01 Nov 2024 at 06:51hrs | 496 Views

Zanu-PF title deed bait misfires

01 Nov 2024 at 06:49hrs | 967 Views

Management shake up at RBZ

01 Nov 2024 at 06:48hrs | 1734 Views

Sihlangu Dlodlo honoured

01 Nov 2024 at 06:47hrs | 683 Views

Gono company directorship change case takes new twist

01 Nov 2024 at 06:40hrs | 402 Views

Nkosana Moyo wants Zimbabwe to adopt US's coined rules based society

01 Nov 2024 at 06:39hrs | 530 Views

Mutsvangwa's legal troubles could have broader implications

01 Nov 2024 at 06:37hrs | 2110 Views

Zimbabwe opposition on deathbed

01 Nov 2024 at 06:36hrs | 606 Views

Hailstorm leaves 25 homeless in Beitbridge

01 Nov 2024 at 06:36hrs | 398 Views

Businessman loses mansion eviction, sale appeal

01 Nov 2024 at 06:35hrs | 497 Views

Tshololotsho North lacks basic social amenities

01 Nov 2024 at 06:34hrs | 91 Views

Cops acquitted of rape

01 Nov 2024 at 06:33hrs | 284 Views

Mnangagwa demands apology, reparations from Britain for colonial atrocities

01 Nov 2024 at 06:33hrs | 279 Views

Zimbabwe power outages to ease as Hwange Unit 7 returns to operation

01 Nov 2024 at 06:32hrs | 334 Views

More Bulawayo men commit suicide

01 Nov 2024 at 06:31hrs | 408 Views

Kwekwe doctors' residence project stalls

01 Nov 2024 at 06:31hrs | 62 Views

Prophet Magaya launches 10,000-seater stadium project in Kwekwe

01 Nov 2024 at 06:30hrs | 217 Views

Fake vehicle licence, insurance scam exposed

01 Nov 2024 at 06:29hrs | 346 Views

Another Zanu-PF MP dangle US$1,000 bonus to players

01 Nov 2024 at 06:28hrs | 769 Views

African Sun to Sell Monomotapa Hotel

01 Nov 2024 at 06:27hrs | 225 Views

Rains spark optimism for Zimbabwe's planting season

01 Nov 2024 at 06:26hrs | 172 Views