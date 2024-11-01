Chiwenga visits Rtd Air Chief Marshal Moyo after accident

News / National

by Staff reporter

Retired Air Chief Marshal Elson Moyo, the former Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) Commander, is in stable condition and receiving specialized care at a Harare hospital after being involved in a road accident near Chegutu. The distinguished military leader was airlifted to Manyame Air Base following the accident before being transferred to a hospital in the capital for further medical attention.Yesterday, Vice President Dr. Constantino Chiwenga visited Moyo to assess his condition personally and extend the government's well-wishes. Dr. Chiwenga expressed confidence in Moyo's recovery, noting the government's commitment to supporting him throughout his recuperation."Air Chief Marshal (Retired) Elson Moyo was a colleague and is a colleague. When he got involved in an accident from his farm, it was of great concern, and we wanted to see how his condition was," VP Chiwenga said. "He has some muscle pains, but generally, he is fine. When the doctors do their final check-up, they will be able to confirm his recovery."VP Chiwenga also emphasized Moyo's significant contributions to Zimbabwe and the region, highlighting his role in peace-building efforts. As one of Zimbabwe's first qualified fighter jet pilots post-independence, Moyo played a critical role in the AFZ and took part in numerous missions, including the Mozambique campaign."We have worked together for a long time since the time of our struggle for the independence of our country," VP Chiwenga stated. "He was among the first group of jet fighter pilots and was instrumental in leading our forces, especially during the Mozambique campaign, which ultimately contributed to the fall of Renamo and ushered in democratic elections."Dr. Chiwenga concluded his visit by acknowledging Moyo's enduring impact, saying that his experience remains invaluable to Zimbabwe's defense and development efforts.