Zanu-PF wants govt to enforce 'use it or lose it policy' in mining

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF has instructed the government to amend legislation on exclusive prospecting orders (EPOs) and enforce the "use it or lose it" policy to prevent mining companies and individuals from holding claims purely for speculative purposes. This directive, one of the key resolutions from the just-ended 21st ZANU-PF Annual National People's Conference in Bulawayo, aims to streamline Zimbabwe's mining sector by ensuring EPO holders actively utilize their claims or risk reassignment.The call to action follows revelations that a majority of EPOs are being held without any development, often by foreign nationals who maintain claims without engaging in mining. Designed to secure prospecting rights for companies investing in mineral exploration, EPOs are intended to be used actively, allowing companies to convert part of the explored area into a mining claim and release the remainder. Investigations, however, found that some individuals were holding as many as 20 EPOs without any activity, effectively monopolizing resources.ZANU-PF Secretary for Legal Affairs, Patrick Chinamasa, announced the party's directive for legislative amendments. "Amend the legislation on exclusive prospecting orders in order to allow other players to prospect in the area covered by the EPO; Ensure the policy of ‘use it or lose it' in order to inhibit mining entities from holding mining claims for speculative purposes; Expedite the passage in Parliament of the amendment of the Mines and Minerals Bill," he said.The ruling party urged the government to revoke dormant mining special grants to free up land for investors ready to develop these resources. Zimbabwe Miners Federation CEO, Mr. Wellington Takavarasha, praised the decision, confirming that the federation had advocated for the removal of inactive EPOs, as they occupy land that could otherwise be put to productive use.The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines and Mining Development is also tackling the EPO issue, with Committee Chair Remigious Matangira saying they have asked the Ministry of Mines to provide data on EPOs by province, identifying those with active operations versus inactive ones.President Mnangagwa has expressed his commitment to addressing miners' concerns, particularly those of small and medium-scale miners who face challenges accessing claims due to the vast land held under inactive EPOs. "We have heard your concerns, and I will ask the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development to look into the matter… We must mine in peace and harmony," he said during an earlier meeting with miners.In his recent State of the Nation Address, President Mnangagwa emphasized the importance of expediting the Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill, along with other outstanding legislation crucial for national development.Further resolutions from the ZANU-PF Conference advocate for incentivizing indigenous participation in mining, reopening closed mines through innovative funding and modern technologies, and granting landowners in resettlement areas the first right of refusal on mining claims. Chinamasa noted that these reforms are intended to foster equitable participation and sustainable growth in Zimbabwe's mining sector, aligning with the party's development goals.