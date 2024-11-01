Mnangagwa congratulates incoming Botswana leader

News / National

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who also serves as the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Chairperson, yesterday congratulated Botswana's President-elect, Mr. Duma Boko, following his victory in the recent elections. President Mnangagwa extended his warm congratulations to Mr. Boko, the opposition coalition Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) leader, as well as to the government and people of Botswana for successfully concluding the electoral process.In a statement, President Mnangagwa expressed his enthusiasm for working closely with Mr. Boko, noting that the UDC leader's victory is a testament to the confidence that Batswana have in his leadership. "On behalf of the Government and People of the Republic of Zimbabwe, and on my own behalf, I wish to extend to you my most sincere congratulations on your election as the next President-Elect of the Republic of Botswana," he said.President Mnangagwa also reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening bilateral ties between Zimbabwe and Botswana, emphasizing the importance of their partnership. "As you assume your new role, I am confident that the excellent relations between our two countries will continue to grow from strength to strength in the years ahead, for the mutual benefit of our two peoples," he added. He expressed hope for continued collaboration in regional, continental, and global forums.Mr. Boko's victory marks a historic moment, as he becomes Botswana's sixth president and the first from the Umbrella for Democratic Change. Botswana's Chief Justice, Terence Rannowane, officially declared him president-elect in an announcement broadcast on state television, saying, "I have the honour and privilege to declare him as elected President of Botswana. I congratulate you profoundly for the confidence that the people have shown in you."The UDC met the required threshold in Botswana's electoral system, winning 32 of the 61 seats in the legislature, securing its right to form the government and install its candidate as president. Results from 55 of the 61 constituencies confirmed the UDC's majority.Outgoing President Mokgweetsi Masisi graciously accepted the outcome in a press conference, commending the country's democratic process and urging his party members to respect the results. "I wish to congratulate the opposition on their victory and concede the election. I am proud of our democratic processes and I respect the will of the people," he said.As Botswana transitions to new leadership, President Mnangagwa extended his best wishes to President-elect Boko for a peaceful and successful tenure, adding, "May I take this opportunity to wish you personal good health and success, as well as peace and prosperity for the people of Botswana."