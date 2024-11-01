High rainfall recorded in Tsholotsho

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Staff reporter
Zimbabwe received significant rainfall as isolated thunderstorms continue across the country, with the heaviest rainfall recorded in Kariba at 109mm. Other areas that saw substantial rainfall include Tsholotsho (51mm), Nyanga (40mm), Bindura (39mm), and Guruve and Mvurwi, each recording 18mm.

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) reported varied weather patterns across the country. In and around Masvingo, Matabeleland South, and the southern parts of Manicaland, conditions were cloudy and windy with some morning drizzle. Meanwhile, the northwest regions and northern parts of Matabeleland North experienced mostly sunny and hot weather.

Today, cool and partly cloudy weather is expected across most of the country in the morning. The northern half of Zimbabwe may experience briefly cloudy and warm conditions in the afternoon, with chances of thundershowers. The MSD has advised the public to remain indoors during thunderstorms for safety and to prepare for cooler conditions, particularly in the southern regions.

As the rainfall season progresses, the MSD noted that the onset typically occurs when an area records at least 20mm of rain within three days, with no dry spell for the following 10 days. The start of the rainy season is essential for agriculture, as crops like maize need a minimum of 22mm for germination, while soya beans require at least 30mm to thrive.

With these conditions, farmers are urged to prepare for planting and monitor weather updates to maximize their crop yields as the rainy season unfolds.

Source - the herald

