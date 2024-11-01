The push to celebrate Joshua Nkomo by declaring July 1 a national holiday

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe is set to celebrate the legacy of one of its most cherished leaders, the late Vice-President Joshua Nkomo, with the declaration of July 1 as a national holiday. This historic move honors "Father Zimbabwe" for his enduring contributions to the country's liberation and development. Nkomo, a key figure in the fight against colonial rule and a symbol of unity, passed away on July 1, 1999.Known for his dedication to justice, equality, and the well-being of Zimbabweans, Dr. Nkomo played a pivotal role in securing international support for the Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army (ZIPRA) and was instrumental in the 1987 Unity Accord that brought peace to Zimbabwe following post-independence conflict.The declaration of the holiday was announced at ZANU-PF's 21st National People's Conference, where the party resolved to honor Dr. Nkomo annually. "The party directs that July 1 of each year be declared a public holiday in honour of the late VP Dr Joshua Nkomo," announced ZANU-PF Secretary for Legal Affairs, Patrick Chinamasa, to conference delegates.For years, the Nkomo family has lobbied for this holiday as a tribute to the man who was an advocate for unity and liberation. His daughter, Thandi Nkomo Ebrahim, expressed the family's gratitude for the recognition, calling it a "pleasant surprise" and a fitting remembrance of her father's contributions to the liberation struggle.Dr. Nkomo's legacy has already been preserved through significant national landmarks, including the renaming of Bulawayo Airport to Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport, and Main Street in Bulawayo to Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street, where his statue stands as a prominent tribute. The towering statue has become an attraction for locals, tourists, and football fans who conduct pre-match rituals at the site.Nkomo's son, Sibangilizwe Nkomo, welcomed the decision, emphasizing that the holiday confirms Dr. Nkomo's status as a national icon. "Declaring the holiday will be the beginning of truly declaring Dr Joshua Nkomo as the father of this nation," he said, adding a call for additional statues across the country, including one in Harare, to cement his legacy nationwide.Former freedom fighter, Zephania Moyo, also known as Jeconiah, described the holiday as "long overdue," highlighting Nkomo's key role in shaping Zimbabwe's liberation. "Ubaba uNkomo should have a holiday in his honour because he was the architect of the revolution," Moyo stated.ZANU-PF Secretary General, Dr. Obert Mpofu, echoed this sentiment, noting that Nkomo's contributions are widely respected across the nation. "Umdala is revered across the country, and his importance was shown even when all the provinces unanimously resolved that July 1 be declared a public holiday in his honour," Dr. Mpofu said.Dr. Nkomo, born in 1917 in Kezi, Matabeleland South, was a respected leader long before Zimbabwe's independence. He started his journey as a trade unionist and eventually became Commander-in-Chief of ZIPRA. He built strong ties with African leaders, including South Africa's Nelson Mandela, and collaborated with the African National Congress (ANC) and its armed wing, Umkhonto We Sizwe, in the fight against colonialism.After Zimbabwe's first elections in 1980, Nkomo's ZAPU party won 20 seats. Though offered a largely ceremonial presidency, he eventually accepted the role of Minister of Home Affairs. He later became Co-Vice President in 1988, a position he held until his death.Dr. Nkomo's autobiography, The Story of My Life, reflects his vision for a unified Zimbabwe, where all citizens, regardless of background, have equal rights and opportunities. His legacy of unity and resilience remains an inspiration, and with the new holiday, Zimbabweans will celebrate his life and contributions annually, beginning next July 1.