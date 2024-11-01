Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

The push to celebrate Joshua Nkomo by declaring July 1 a national holiday

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
Zimbabwe is set to celebrate the legacy of one of its most cherished leaders, the late Vice-President Joshua Nkomo, with the declaration of July 1 as a national holiday. This historic move honors "Father Zimbabwe" for his enduring contributions to the country's liberation and development. Nkomo, a key figure in the fight against colonial rule and a symbol of unity, passed away on July 1, 1999.

Known for his dedication to justice, equality, and the well-being of Zimbabweans, Dr. Nkomo played a pivotal role in securing international support for the Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army (ZIPRA) and was instrumental in the 1987 Unity Accord that brought peace to Zimbabwe following post-independence conflict.

The declaration of the holiday was announced at ZANU-PF's 21st National People's Conference, where the party resolved to honor Dr. Nkomo annually. "The party directs that July 1 of each year be declared a public holiday in honour of the late VP Dr Joshua Nkomo," announced ZANU-PF Secretary for Legal Affairs, Patrick Chinamasa, to conference delegates.

For years, the Nkomo family has lobbied for this holiday as a tribute to the man who was an advocate for unity and liberation. His daughter, Thandi Nkomo Ebrahim, expressed the family's gratitude for the recognition, calling it a "pleasant surprise" and a fitting remembrance of her father's contributions to the liberation struggle.

Dr. Nkomo's legacy has already been preserved through significant national landmarks, including the renaming of Bulawayo Airport to Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport, and Main Street in Bulawayo to Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street, where his statue stands as a prominent tribute. The towering statue has become an attraction for locals, tourists, and football fans who conduct pre-match rituals at the site.

Nkomo's son, Sibangilizwe Nkomo, welcomed the decision, emphasizing that the holiday confirms Dr. Nkomo's status as a national icon. "Declaring the holiday will be the beginning of truly declaring Dr Joshua Nkomo as the father of this nation," he said, adding a call for additional statues across the country, including one in Harare, to cement his legacy nationwide.

Former freedom fighter, Zephania Moyo, also known as Jeconiah, described the holiday as "long overdue," highlighting Nkomo's key role in shaping Zimbabwe's liberation. "Ubaba uNkomo should have a holiday in his honour because he was the architect of the revolution," Moyo stated.

ZANU-PF Secretary General, Dr. Obert Mpofu, echoed this sentiment, noting that Nkomo's contributions are widely respected across the nation. "Umdala is revered across the country, and his importance was shown even when all the provinces unanimously resolved that July 1 be declared a public holiday in his honour," Dr. Mpofu said.

Dr. Nkomo, born in 1917 in Kezi, Matabeleland South, was a respected leader long before Zimbabwe's independence. He started his journey as a trade unionist and eventually became Commander-in-Chief of ZIPRA. He built strong ties with African leaders, including South Africa's Nelson Mandela, and collaborated with the African National Congress (ANC) and its armed wing, Umkhonto We Sizwe, in the fight against colonialism.

After Zimbabwe's first elections in 1980, Nkomo's ZAPU party won 20 seats. Though offered a largely ceremonial presidency, he eventually accepted the role of Minister of Home Affairs. He later became Co-Vice President in 1988, a position he held until his death.

Dr. Nkomo's autobiography, The Story of My Life, reflects his vision for a unified Zimbabwe, where all citizens, regardless of background, have equal rights and opportunities. His legacy of unity and resilience remains an inspiration, and with the new holiday, Zimbabweans will celebrate his life and contributions annually, beginning next July 1.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments

Nyamandlovu plots for sale.


Must Read

Zimbabwean activist engages Hichilema to cancel Chivayo linked tender

12 secs ago | 0 Views

How Bulawayo's townships reflect city's rich Ndebele heritage

4 mins ago | 3 Views

High rainfall recorded in Tsholotsho

7 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates incoming Botswana leader

7 mins ago | 2 Views

Zanu-PF wants govt to enforce 'use it or lose it policy' in mining

8 mins ago | 2 Views

Chiwenga visits Rtd Air Chief Marshal Moyo after accident

9 mins ago | 1 Views

Only sports fraud will stop MWOS from PSL promotion

9 mins ago | 4 Views

Ultimate Survivor: The nine lives of Wadyajena

13 hrs ago | 670 Views

Why UDC's victory is not a blueprint for Zimbabwe's opposition

16 hrs ago | 1474 Views

Jonah Moyo of Devera Ngwena gets PhD

18 hrs ago | 2769 Views

Bulawayo reaches full capacity for Starlink

18 hrs ago | 1883 Views

Wife basher jailed

19 hrs ago | 538 Views

Andile Lungisa accuses NPA of 'weaponizing' SA legal system

19 hrs ago | 751 Views

Kombi driver charged with culpable homicide after horror crash

19 hrs ago | 826 Views

Protest against neocolonial regime held in Paris

22 hrs ago | 241 Views

Was Kudzi Keita a diamond dealer and a hustler?

23 hrs ago | 1250 Views

Human semen harvester sentenced

23 hrs ago | 1326 Views

UK, Ireland healthcare carers hopefuls lose thousands to scammers

23 hrs ago | 708 Views

Zifa Village to get a facelift

24 hrs ago | 289 Views

Botswana President concedes defeat in televised address

01 Nov 2024 at 07:12hrs | 3046 Views

Botswana's ruling party loses power after six decades

01 Nov 2024 at 06:51hrs | 1453 Views

Shona, 14 other African languages added on Google's services

01 Nov 2024 at 06:51hrs | 495 Views

Zanu-PF title deed bait misfires

01 Nov 2024 at 06:49hrs | 966 Views

Management shake up at RBZ

01 Nov 2024 at 06:48hrs | 1718 Views

Sihlangu Dlodlo honoured

01 Nov 2024 at 06:47hrs | 672 Views

Gono company directorship change case takes new twist

01 Nov 2024 at 06:40hrs | 401 Views

Nkosana Moyo wants Zimbabwe to adopt US's coined rules based society

01 Nov 2024 at 06:39hrs | 528 Views

Mutsvangwa's legal troubles could have broader implications

01 Nov 2024 at 06:37hrs | 2081 Views

Zimbabwe opposition on deathbed

01 Nov 2024 at 06:36hrs | 604 Views

Hailstorm leaves 25 homeless in Beitbridge

01 Nov 2024 at 06:36hrs | 394 Views

Businessman loses mansion eviction, sale appeal

01 Nov 2024 at 06:35hrs | 496 Views

Tshololotsho North lacks basic social amenities

01 Nov 2024 at 06:34hrs | 90 Views

Cops acquitted of rape

01 Nov 2024 at 06:33hrs | 282 Views

Mnangagwa demands apology, reparations from Britain for colonial atrocities

01 Nov 2024 at 06:33hrs | 277 Views

Zimbabwe power outages to ease as Hwange Unit 7 returns to operation

01 Nov 2024 at 06:32hrs | 332 Views

More Bulawayo men commit suicide

01 Nov 2024 at 06:31hrs | 407 Views

Kwekwe doctors' residence project stalls

01 Nov 2024 at 06:31hrs | 62 Views

Prophet Magaya launches 10,000-seater stadium project in Kwekwe

01 Nov 2024 at 06:30hrs | 214 Views

Fake vehicle licence, insurance scam exposed

01 Nov 2024 at 06:29hrs | 345 Views

Another Zanu-PF MP dangle US$1,000 bonus to players

01 Nov 2024 at 06:28hrs | 739 Views

African Sun to Sell Monomotapa Hotel

01 Nov 2024 at 06:27hrs | 221 Views

Rains spark optimism for Zimbabwe's planting season

01 Nov 2024 at 06:26hrs | 172 Views

Mr. Mnangagwa, before talking about colonial reparations, why not pay Gukurahundi reparations first?

31 Oct 2024 at 21:25hrs | 414 Views

Man bashes wife over firewood

31 Oct 2024 at 21:19hrs | 397 Views

Mbire MP Honors Girl Child Day

31 Oct 2024 at 21:15hrs | 152 Views

Nengomasha mysteriously suspended

31 Oct 2024 at 19:45hrs | 2909 Views

Mudslides, rock falls hit Kariba following heavy rains

31 Oct 2024 at 16:53hrs | 1511 Views

Rains cause flooding in Harare CBD

31 Oct 2024 at 16:52hrs | 1486 Views

Heavy rains, strong winds cause damage in Midlands province

31 Oct 2024 at 16:52hrs | 709 Views