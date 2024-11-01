Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwean activist engages Hichilema to cancel Chivayo linked tender

by Staff reporter
11 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwean activists based in South Africa have called on Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema to block Ren-Form, a South African printing company, from supplying election materials in Zambia's upcoming by-elections. This request follows Ren-Form's recent securing of a $14 million contract to print ballot papers in Zambia, a deal that activists claim is tainted by past controversies.

Ren-Form, linked to Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, previously secured a $40 million contract with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to supply election materials for the 2023 general elections. Allegations have since surfaced that some invoices were inflated by up to 235%, and accusations of corrupt practices involving Chivayo and ZEC officials have emerged. The activists allege that the company conspired with "extortionists and conmen" to inflate prices on goods and services, some of which were reportedly not delivered. The case is currently pending in Zimbabwe's High Court, after being paused by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.

The activists' letter to President Hichilema questions Zambia's decision to contract Ren-Form, citing security and transparency concerns. "They printed ballot papers and supplied electronic servers without the knowledge of opposition parties," the letter reads. It also alleges that members of Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF party, including Scott Sakupwanya, Mike Chimombe, and Chivayo, smuggled election materials into Zimbabwe, further compromising the integrity of the electoral process.

Following the disputed contract, activists staged a protest at Ren-Form's offices in South Africa and submitted a formal letter of demands, which they say remains unanswered. They argue that awarding election material contracts to Ren-Form could risk the stability of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region. "Ren-Form will destabilise the region. Namibians protested, and some South Africans have also voiced concerns about Ren-Form's interference in their election affairs," the activists noted.

In recent months, Ren-Form has expanded its reach in election logistics, winning ballot paper printing contracts in Sierra Leone, Madagascar, and Namibia. Its growing influence across Africa includes election-related services in South Africa, Eswatini, Mozambique, Uganda, and Nigeria, solidifying its status as a significant player in electoral printing on the continent. The company's recent contract to print Namibia's ballot papers for November elections sparked outrage among opposition leaders, who claim Ren-Form is too closely linked with high-level political interests.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia published its notification of the contract award on October 28, with a five-day objection period set to expire on November 1. Activists hope Zambia will reconsider the contract, especially with President Mnangagwa now serving as SADC chair, raising broader questions about regional electoral transparency and stability.

As of last night, the Zambian government had yet to comment on the activists' letter.

Source - newsday

Comments

Nyamandlovu plots for sale.


Must Read

The push to celebrate Joshua Nkomo by declaring July 1 a national holiday

1 min ago | 2 Views

How Bulawayo's townships reflect city's rich Ndebele heritage

4 mins ago | 3 Views

High rainfall recorded in Tsholotsho

7 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates incoming Botswana leader

7 mins ago | 2 Views

Zanu-PF wants govt to enforce 'use it or lose it policy' in mining

8 mins ago | 2 Views

Chiwenga visits Rtd Air Chief Marshal Moyo after accident

8 mins ago | 1 Views

Only sports fraud will stop MWOS from PSL promotion

9 mins ago | 4 Views

Ultimate Survivor: The nine lives of Wadyajena

13 hrs ago | 670 Views

Why UDC's victory is not a blueprint for Zimbabwe's opposition

16 hrs ago | 1474 Views

Jonah Moyo of Devera Ngwena gets PhD

18 hrs ago | 2769 Views

Bulawayo reaches full capacity for Starlink

18 hrs ago | 1883 Views

Wife basher jailed

19 hrs ago | 538 Views

Andile Lungisa accuses NPA of 'weaponizing' SA legal system

19 hrs ago | 751 Views

Kombi driver charged with culpable homicide after horror crash

19 hrs ago | 826 Views

Protest against neocolonial regime held in Paris

22 hrs ago | 241 Views

Was Kudzi Keita a diamond dealer and a hustler?

23 hrs ago | 1250 Views

Human semen harvester sentenced

23 hrs ago | 1326 Views

UK, Ireland healthcare carers hopefuls lose thousands to scammers

23 hrs ago | 708 Views

Zifa Village to get a facelift

24 hrs ago | 289 Views

Botswana President concedes defeat in televised address

01 Nov 2024 at 07:12hrs | 3046 Views

Botswana's ruling party loses power after six decades

01 Nov 2024 at 06:51hrs | 1453 Views

Shona, 14 other African languages added on Google's services

01 Nov 2024 at 06:51hrs | 495 Views

Zanu-PF title deed bait misfires

01 Nov 2024 at 06:49hrs | 966 Views

Management shake up at RBZ

01 Nov 2024 at 06:48hrs | 1718 Views

Sihlangu Dlodlo honoured

01 Nov 2024 at 06:47hrs | 672 Views

Gono company directorship change case takes new twist

01 Nov 2024 at 06:40hrs | 401 Views

Nkosana Moyo wants Zimbabwe to adopt US's coined rules based society

01 Nov 2024 at 06:39hrs | 528 Views

Mutsvangwa's legal troubles could have broader implications

01 Nov 2024 at 06:37hrs | 2081 Views

Zimbabwe opposition on deathbed

01 Nov 2024 at 06:36hrs | 604 Views

Hailstorm leaves 25 homeless in Beitbridge

01 Nov 2024 at 06:36hrs | 394 Views

Businessman loses mansion eviction, sale appeal

01 Nov 2024 at 06:35hrs | 496 Views

Tshololotsho North lacks basic social amenities

01 Nov 2024 at 06:34hrs | 90 Views

Cops acquitted of rape

01 Nov 2024 at 06:33hrs | 282 Views

Mnangagwa demands apology, reparations from Britain for colonial atrocities

01 Nov 2024 at 06:33hrs | 277 Views

Zimbabwe power outages to ease as Hwange Unit 7 returns to operation

01 Nov 2024 at 06:32hrs | 332 Views

More Bulawayo men commit suicide

01 Nov 2024 at 06:31hrs | 407 Views

Kwekwe doctors' residence project stalls

01 Nov 2024 at 06:31hrs | 62 Views

Prophet Magaya launches 10,000-seater stadium project in Kwekwe

01 Nov 2024 at 06:30hrs | 214 Views

Fake vehicle licence, insurance scam exposed

01 Nov 2024 at 06:29hrs | 345 Views

Another Zanu-PF MP dangle US$1,000 bonus to players

01 Nov 2024 at 06:28hrs | 739 Views

African Sun to Sell Monomotapa Hotel

01 Nov 2024 at 06:27hrs | 221 Views

Rains spark optimism for Zimbabwe's planting season

01 Nov 2024 at 06:26hrs | 172 Views

Mr. Mnangagwa, before talking about colonial reparations, why not pay Gukurahundi reparations first?

31 Oct 2024 at 21:25hrs | 414 Views

Man bashes wife over firewood

31 Oct 2024 at 21:19hrs | 397 Views

Mbire MP Honors Girl Child Day

31 Oct 2024 at 21:15hrs | 152 Views

Nengomasha mysteriously suspended

31 Oct 2024 at 19:45hrs | 2909 Views

Mudslides, rock falls hit Kariba following heavy rains

31 Oct 2024 at 16:53hrs | 1511 Views

Rains cause flooding in Harare CBD

31 Oct 2024 at 16:52hrs | 1486 Views

Heavy rains, strong winds cause damage in Midlands province

31 Oct 2024 at 16:52hrs | 709 Views