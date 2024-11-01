Zimbabwean activist engages Hichilema to cancel Chivayo linked tender

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwean activists based in South Africa have called on Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema to block Ren-Form, a South African printing company, from supplying election materials in Zambia's upcoming by-elections. This request follows Ren-Form's recent securing of a $14 million contract to print ballot papers in Zambia, a deal that activists claim is tainted by past controversies.Ren-Form, linked to Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, previously secured a $40 million contract with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to supply election materials for the 2023 general elections. Allegations have since surfaced that some invoices were inflated by up to 235%, and accusations of corrupt practices involving Chivayo and ZEC officials have emerged. The activists allege that the company conspired with "extortionists and conmen" to inflate prices on goods and services, some of which were reportedly not delivered. The case is currently pending in Zimbabwe's High Court, after being paused by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.The activists' letter to President Hichilema questions Zambia's decision to contract Ren-Form, citing security and transparency concerns. "They printed ballot papers and supplied electronic servers without the knowledge of opposition parties," the letter reads. It also alleges that members of Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF party, including Scott Sakupwanya, Mike Chimombe, and Chivayo, smuggled election materials into Zimbabwe, further compromising the integrity of the electoral process.Following the disputed contract, activists staged a protest at Ren-Form's offices in South Africa and submitted a formal letter of demands, which they say remains unanswered. They argue that awarding election material contracts to Ren-Form could risk the stability of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region. "Ren-Form will destabilise the region. Namibians protested, and some South Africans have also voiced concerns about Ren-Form's interference in their election affairs," the activists noted.In recent months, Ren-Form has expanded its reach in election logistics, winning ballot paper printing contracts in Sierra Leone, Madagascar, and Namibia. Its growing influence across Africa includes election-related services in South Africa, Eswatini, Mozambique, Uganda, and Nigeria, solidifying its status as a significant player in electoral printing on the continent. The company's recent contract to print Namibia's ballot papers for November elections sparked outrage among opposition leaders, who claim Ren-Form is too closely linked with high-level political interests.The Electoral Commission of Zambia published its notification of the contract award on October 28, with a five-day objection period set to expire on November 1. Activists hope Zambia will reconsider the contract, especially with President Mnangagwa now serving as SADC chair, raising broader questions about regional electoral transparency and stability.As of last night, the Zambian government had yet to comment on the activists' letter.