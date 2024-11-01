Nurse arrested for forgery, theft

News / National

by Staff reporter

Harare nurse Rose Mhakayakora (45) appeared in court yesterday facing charges of fraud after allegedly forging documents to claim US$2,503 from the National Employment Council for the Medical and Allied Industry.Mhakayakora, a resident of Eastview Phase 9, is accused of submitting a forged school fees statement from Great Zimbabwe University to the National Employment Council, claiming the amount as payment for her son, Calvin Mhakayakora's fees. According to the prosecution, the alleged forgery was intended to mislead the council and defraud it of funds.The court heard that Mhakayakora was discovered in possession of the falsified documents, prompting her arrest. Great Zimbabwe University reportedly issued a letter to the National Employment Council disassociating itself from the documents used in the alleged fraud.Appearing before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi, Mhakayakora faced three counts of fraud and one count of theft. The court is set to examine the evidence presented, including the letter from Great Zimbabwe University, in further hearings as the case proceeds.