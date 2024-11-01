Chamisa overjoyed by Botswana's UDC election victory

News / National

by Staff reporter

Botswana's recent electoral shift has drawn praise from former Zimbabwean opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, who commended the country's outgoing president, Mokgweetsi Masisi, for his concession and smooth transition of power. Chamisa, the former leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), called Masisi's decision to concede "a display of exceptional maturity.""Fellow citizens, I am so overjoyed to hear this good news. I have since sent a congratulatory message to President Masisi, praising his exceptional maturity in allowing a smooth transition of power in Botswana," Chamisa stated.The October 30 election saw Masisi, representing the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), compete against Umbrella Democratic Change (UDC) leader Duma Boko, Botswana Congress Party (BCP) candidate Dumelang Saleshando, and Mephato Reatile of the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF). Boko, a 54-year-old lawyer contesting for the presidency for the third time, led his UDC to a historic win with 36 parliamentary seats. Saleshando's BCP won 14 seats, while Reatile's BPF took five. Masisi's BDP secured just four seats, ending its nearly six-decade hold on power.In Botswana's parliamentary system, a party must secure at least 31 seats to hold a majority and install its leader as president. The UDC's victory, with a majority in Parliament, officially places Boko as Botswana's president-elect.Outgoing President Masisi expressed his commitment to supporting the new administration, saying, "I promise to contribute to building a strong country from within and to work with the new administration to ensure that every citizen has opportunities at their fingertips. I look forward to attending the inauguration."The election has been hailed by international observers as a landmark in Botswana's democratic journey. However, the campaign period was not without tension, with both Boko and former Botswana President Ian Khama accusing Zimbabwe's ruling ZANU-PF party of attempting to interfere in Botswana's electoral affairs.Chamisa, who has lost two elections to Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has yet to disclose his future political plans following a leadership dispute within the CCC. His warm response to Botswana's orderly handover highlights a regional desire for democratic principles and transparent governance across Southern Africa.