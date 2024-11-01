Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa overjoyed by Botswana's UDC election victory

by Staff reporter
20 secs ago | Views
Botswana's recent electoral shift has drawn praise from former Zimbabwean opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, who commended the country's outgoing president, Mokgweetsi Masisi, for his concession and smooth transition of power. Chamisa, the former leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), called Masisi's decision to concede "a display of exceptional maturity."

"Fellow citizens, I am so overjoyed to hear this good news. I have since sent a congratulatory message to President Masisi, praising his exceptional maturity in allowing a smooth transition of power in Botswana," Chamisa stated.

The October 30 election saw Masisi, representing the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), compete against Umbrella Democratic Change (UDC) leader Duma Boko, Botswana Congress Party (BCP) candidate Dumelang Saleshando, and Mephato Reatile of the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF). Boko, a 54-year-old lawyer contesting for the presidency for the third time, led his UDC to a historic win with 36 parliamentary seats. Saleshando's BCP won 14 seats, while Reatile's BPF took five. Masisi's BDP secured just four seats, ending its nearly six-decade hold on power.

In Botswana's parliamentary system, a party must secure at least 31 seats to hold a majority and install its leader as president. The UDC's victory, with a majority in Parliament, officially places Boko as Botswana's president-elect.

Outgoing President Masisi expressed his commitment to supporting the new administration, saying, "I promise to contribute to building a strong country from within and to work with the new administration to ensure that every citizen has opportunities at their fingertips. I look forward to attending the inauguration."

The election has been hailed by international observers as a landmark in Botswana's democratic journey. However, the campaign period was not without tension, with both Boko and former Botswana President Ian Khama accusing Zimbabwe's ruling ZANU-PF party of attempting to interfere in Botswana's electoral affairs.

Chamisa, who has lost two elections to Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has yet to disclose his future political plans following a leadership dispute within the CCC. His warm response to Botswana's orderly handover highlights a regional desire for democratic principles and transparent governance across Southern Africa.

Source - newsday
More on: #Chamisa, #UDC, #Victory

Comments

Nyamandlovu plots for sale.


Must Read

Artisanal miners fingered in Gwanda's rising HIV stats

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Nurse arrested for forgery, theft

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwean activist engages Hichilema to cancel Chivayo linked tender

3 mins ago | 1 Views

The push to celebrate Joshua Nkomo by declaring July 1 a national holiday

4 mins ago | 3 Views

How Bulawayo's townships reflect city's rich Ndebele heritage

7 mins ago | 3 Views

High rainfall recorded in Tsholotsho

9 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates incoming Botswana leader

10 mins ago | 3 Views

Zanu-PF wants govt to enforce 'use it or lose it policy' in mining

11 mins ago | 2 Views

Chiwenga visits Rtd Air Chief Marshal Moyo after accident

11 mins ago | 5 Views

Only sports fraud will stop MWOS from PSL promotion

12 mins ago | 9 Views

Ultimate Survivor: The nine lives of Wadyajena

13 hrs ago | 671 Views

Why UDC's victory is not a blueprint for Zimbabwe's opposition

16 hrs ago | 1479 Views

Jonah Moyo of Devera Ngwena gets PhD

18 hrs ago | 2774 Views

Bulawayo reaches full capacity for Starlink

18 hrs ago | 1886 Views

Wife basher jailed

19 hrs ago | 538 Views

Andile Lungisa accuses NPA of 'weaponizing' SA legal system

19 hrs ago | 753 Views

Kombi driver charged with culpable homicide after horror crash

20 hrs ago | 829 Views

Protest against neocolonial regime held in Paris

22 hrs ago | 241 Views

Was Kudzi Keita a diamond dealer and a hustler?

23 hrs ago | 1253 Views

Human semen harvester sentenced

23 hrs ago | 1326 Views

UK, Ireland healthcare carers hopefuls lose thousands to scammers

23 hrs ago | 710 Views

Zifa Village to get a facelift

24 hrs ago | 289 Views

Botswana President concedes defeat in televised address

01 Nov 2024 at 07:12hrs | 3046 Views

Botswana's ruling party loses power after six decades

01 Nov 2024 at 06:51hrs | 1453 Views

Shona, 14 other African languages added on Google's services

01 Nov 2024 at 06:51hrs | 495 Views

Zanu-PF title deed bait misfires

01 Nov 2024 at 06:49hrs | 966 Views

Management shake up at RBZ

01 Nov 2024 at 06:48hrs | 1721 Views

Sihlangu Dlodlo honoured

01 Nov 2024 at 06:47hrs | 672 Views

Gono company directorship change case takes new twist

01 Nov 2024 at 06:40hrs | 401 Views

Nkosana Moyo wants Zimbabwe to adopt US's coined rules based society

01 Nov 2024 at 06:39hrs | 528 Views

Mutsvangwa's legal troubles could have broader implications

01 Nov 2024 at 06:37hrs | 2082 Views

Zimbabwe opposition on deathbed

01 Nov 2024 at 06:36hrs | 604 Views

Hailstorm leaves 25 homeless in Beitbridge

01 Nov 2024 at 06:36hrs | 395 Views

Businessman loses mansion eviction, sale appeal

01 Nov 2024 at 06:35hrs | 497 Views

Tshololotsho North lacks basic social amenities

01 Nov 2024 at 06:34hrs | 90 Views

Cops acquitted of rape

01 Nov 2024 at 06:33hrs | 282 Views

Mnangagwa demands apology, reparations from Britain for colonial atrocities

01 Nov 2024 at 06:33hrs | 277 Views

Zimbabwe power outages to ease as Hwange Unit 7 returns to operation

01 Nov 2024 at 06:32hrs | 333 Views

More Bulawayo men commit suicide

01 Nov 2024 at 06:31hrs | 407 Views

Kwekwe doctors' residence project stalls

01 Nov 2024 at 06:31hrs | 62 Views

Prophet Magaya launches 10,000-seater stadium project in Kwekwe

01 Nov 2024 at 06:30hrs | 214 Views

Fake vehicle licence, insurance scam exposed

01 Nov 2024 at 06:29hrs | 345 Views

Another Zanu-PF MP dangle US$1,000 bonus to players

01 Nov 2024 at 06:28hrs | 741 Views

African Sun to Sell Monomotapa Hotel

01 Nov 2024 at 06:27hrs | 221 Views

Rains spark optimism for Zimbabwe's planting season

01 Nov 2024 at 06:26hrs | 172 Views

Mr. Mnangagwa, before talking about colonial reparations, why not pay Gukurahundi reparations first?

31 Oct 2024 at 21:25hrs | 414 Views

Man bashes wife over firewood

31 Oct 2024 at 21:19hrs | 397 Views

Mbire MP Honors Girl Child Day

31 Oct 2024 at 21:15hrs | 152 Views

Nengomasha mysteriously suspended

31 Oct 2024 at 19:45hrs | 2913 Views