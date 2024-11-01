Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

RBZ hikes limits for mobile money and electronic transactions

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
Zimbabwe's Reserve Bank (RBZ) has announced an increase in transaction limits for mobile money and electronic transfers, a move aimed at addressing the challenges posed by rising inflation and fluctuating exchange rates. This adjustment comes as consumers and businesses continue to grapple with the economic pressures despite the introduction of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) as part of efforts to stabilize the local currency.

In a statement released on Friday, the RBZ emphasized that the increase in transaction limits is intended to enhance public access to goods and services within the framework of the gold-backed digital currency, the ZiG. The measures reflect the bank's commitment to facilitating smoother financial transactions amid the ongoing economic turbulence.

Under the new limits, mobile money users will see their daily person-to-person (P2P) transfer cap rise significantly from ZIG 2,400 to ZIG 4,800, with the monthly limit increasing from ZIG 8,000 to ZIG 16,000. This adjustment is expected to alleviate some of the transactional hurdles faced by individual users.

For businesses, the RBZ has also raised the electronic funds transfer (EFT) limits for trade payments. The batch cap for these payments will increase from ZIG 280,000 to ZIG 560,000, while single transaction limits will rise from ZIG 24,000 to ZIG 48,000. Additionally, business-to-person (B2P) payments have seen their batch limit double from ZIG 80,000 to ZIG 160,000.

The RBZ stated that it will continue to monitor the economic situation closely and make further adjustments to the limits as necessary to promote economic stability and encourage a transition to a cash-lite economy.

This move follows a period of heightened inflation that has impacted both consumers and businesses, limiting their ability to transact effectively. The RBZ's efforts to stabilize the economy through the introduction of the ZiG have been met with mixed reactions, but the latest changes aim to provide some relief to the transacting public.

As Zimbabwe navigates its complex economic landscape, the central bank's proactive stance on adjusting transaction limits reflects a broader strategy to enhance financial accessibility and bolster the local economy amidst ongoing challenges.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #RBZ, #Rates, #Electronic

Comments

Nyamandlovu plots for sale.


Must Read

Zimbabwean cow horn artist aims to tap into Chinese market at CIIE

52 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe MPs go 9 months without allowances

2 mins ago | 0 Views

British Lord lampoons Zimbabwe for congratulating Botswana's opposition

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Chamisa overjoyed by Botswana's UDC election victory

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Artisanal miners fingered in Gwanda's rising HIV stats

8 mins ago | 3 Views

Nurse arrested for forgery, theft

8 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwean activist engages Hichilema to cancel Chivayo linked tender

8 mins ago | 8 Views

The push to celebrate Joshua Nkomo by declaring July 1 a national holiday

9 mins ago | 6 Views

How Bulawayo's townships reflect city's rich Ndebele heritage

12 mins ago | 6 Views

High rainfall recorded in Tsholotsho

15 mins ago | 12 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates incoming Botswana leader

15 mins ago | 11 Views

Zanu-PF wants govt to enforce 'use it or lose it policy' in mining

16 mins ago | 4 Views

Chiwenga visits Rtd Air Chief Marshal Moyo after accident

17 mins ago | 13 Views

Only sports fraud will stop MWOS from PSL promotion

17 mins ago | 14 Views

Ultimate Survivor: The nine lives of Wadyajena

13 hrs ago | 675 Views

Why UDC's victory is not a blueprint for Zimbabwe's opposition

16 hrs ago | 1481 Views

Jonah Moyo of Devera Ngwena gets PhD

18 hrs ago | 2784 Views

Bulawayo reaches full capacity for Starlink

18 hrs ago | 1896 Views

Wife basher jailed

19 hrs ago | 540 Views

Andile Lungisa accuses NPA of 'weaponizing' SA legal system

19 hrs ago | 754 Views

Kombi driver charged with culpable homicide after horror crash

20 hrs ago | 832 Views

Protest against neocolonial regime held in Paris

22 hrs ago | 241 Views

Was Kudzi Keita a diamond dealer and a hustler?

23 hrs ago | 1255 Views

Human semen harvester sentenced

23 hrs ago | 1329 Views

UK, Ireland healthcare carers hopefuls lose thousands to scammers

23 hrs ago | 715 Views

Zifa Village to get a facelift

24 hrs ago | 290 Views

Botswana President concedes defeat in televised address

01 Nov 2024 at 07:12hrs | 3048 Views

Botswana's ruling party loses power after six decades

01 Nov 2024 at 06:51hrs | 1453 Views

Shona, 14 other African languages added on Google's services

01 Nov 2024 at 06:51hrs | 495 Views

Zanu-PF title deed bait misfires

01 Nov 2024 at 06:49hrs | 966 Views

Management shake up at RBZ

01 Nov 2024 at 06:48hrs | 1724 Views

Sihlangu Dlodlo honoured

01 Nov 2024 at 06:47hrs | 672 Views

Gono company directorship change case takes new twist

01 Nov 2024 at 06:40hrs | 401 Views

Nkosana Moyo wants Zimbabwe to adopt US's coined rules based society

01 Nov 2024 at 06:39hrs | 528 Views

Mutsvangwa's legal troubles could have broader implications

01 Nov 2024 at 06:37hrs | 2092 Views

Zimbabwe opposition on deathbed

01 Nov 2024 at 06:36hrs | 606 Views

Hailstorm leaves 25 homeless in Beitbridge

01 Nov 2024 at 06:36hrs | 397 Views

Businessman loses mansion eviction, sale appeal

01 Nov 2024 at 06:35hrs | 497 Views

Tshololotsho North lacks basic social amenities

01 Nov 2024 at 06:34hrs | 91 Views

Cops acquitted of rape

01 Nov 2024 at 06:33hrs | 283 Views

Mnangagwa demands apology, reparations from Britain for colonial atrocities

01 Nov 2024 at 06:33hrs | 278 Views

Zimbabwe power outages to ease as Hwange Unit 7 returns to operation

01 Nov 2024 at 06:32hrs | 333 Views

More Bulawayo men commit suicide

01 Nov 2024 at 06:31hrs | 407 Views

Kwekwe doctors' residence project stalls

01 Nov 2024 at 06:31hrs | 62 Views

Prophet Magaya launches 10,000-seater stadium project in Kwekwe

01 Nov 2024 at 06:30hrs | 215 Views

Fake vehicle licence, insurance scam exposed

01 Nov 2024 at 06:29hrs | 345 Views

Another Zanu-PF MP dangle US$1,000 bonus to players

01 Nov 2024 at 06:28hrs | 750 Views

African Sun to Sell Monomotapa Hotel

01 Nov 2024 at 06:27hrs | 222 Views

Rains spark optimism for Zimbabwe's planting season

01 Nov 2024 at 06:26hrs | 172 Views