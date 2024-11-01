Zimbabwe MPs go 9 months without allowances

News / National

by Staff reporter

In an unusual display of cross-party solidarity, Members of Parliament (MPs) in Zimbabwe have voiced their dissatisfaction regarding delayed disbursements of allowances, which they claim are severely impacting their ability to perform their parliamentary duties effectively.During a session in the National Assembly on Thursday, MPs expressed their grievances, highlighting that they have not received their allowances for the past nine months. This situation has led to concerns about attendance at legislative sessions, with some lawmakers indicating that financial pressures have forced them to seek alternative sources of income.Caston Matewu, an MP from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), raised the issue directly with Deputy Speaker Tsitsi Gezi, stating, "I want to stress Madam Speaker that it has been nine months since we got our allowances. I am not sure about you, but the Members of Parliament in this House have had nine months without any allowance." He pointed out that the empty seats in the chamber are a reflection of the growing disillusionment among lawmakers who are compelled to focus on personal business ventures to support their families.Matewu implored the Deputy Speaker to intervene and urge the relevant authorities to expedite the release of allowances, emphasizing that the lack of financial support is detrimental to their legislative responsibilities. "I do not think we will even go to Bulawayo without our allowances," he added, referencing upcoming parliamentary engagements.MPs in Zimbabwe are entitled to stipends and vehicles to assist them in their duties across their constituencies. They also receive Community Development Funds (CDF), which are intended for local development projects. However, many legislators have complained about delays in the allocation and distribution of these essential funds.Zanu-PF Rushinga MP Tendai Nyabani also voiced his frustrations regarding the CDF, which he noted had not been disbursed despite promises from the government. "I heard that US$50,000 was availed; I do not know whether my colleagues have received their US$50,000 already because it has been long since this has been highlighted and mentioned," Nyabani stated. He further lamented the lack of timely distribution, especially in light of urgent community needs, such as repairing roofs damaged by recent storms.Nyabani emphasized that MPs should not have to beg for their entitlements, urging the government to fulfill its commitments regarding allowances and CDF. "We must not be begging as Members of Parliament; if we were promised to be given something, then it must come right on time," he insisted.The concerns raised by these MPs reflect a broader issue within Zimbabwe's political landscape, where financial instability and inadequate support hinder the effectiveness of elected representatives. As the parliament grapples with these challenges, the unity among legislators from different political parties underscores the urgent need for the government to address these pressing financial concerns and uphold its obligations to its representatives.