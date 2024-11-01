Zimbabwean cow horn artist aims to tap into Chinese market at CIIE

News / National

by Staff reporter

Cow horns are often regarded as waste material at slaughterhouses, a Zimbabwean craftsman, however, has struck gold in them.Joseph Chifamba, a businessman who makes jewelry and other products from cow horns and bones, will be exhibiting at the upcoming China International Import Expo (CIIE).The expo, which will run from Nov. 5 to 10 in Shanghai, is expected to attract foreign enterprises intending to showcase their products and services to the Chinese market."It is a good thing that China is opening up markets and providing a platform for different people to come together and see for themselves. It's a good thing that China is providing such a platform for businesses to come together," said Chifamba, founder and director of Chif African Jewels, a company that makes products from cow horns and bones.Chifamba collects cow horns from slaughterhouses, which he uses to make different products such as earrings, necklaces, bracelets, hair clips, mugs, and other items. He uses a cutting disc to cut the horns into certain shapes. The pieces are then smoothened before they are shaped into desired items at his workshop in Marondera, a town in Mashonaland East Province.For the Chinese market, he makes a massage treatment tool used in the "Gua Sha" massage, a traditional Chinese medicine technique that involves scraping the skin with a smooth-edged tool to help improve circulation."We are hoping to get bigger orders that we can supply even after the show, because at the show probably we will be just exhibiting samples, but we are hoping to get big orders that we can always supply after the show," said Chifamba.Products made from natural materials such as cow horn are in huge demand in China, he said, adding that he hopes to utilize opportunities offered by the CIIE to forge partnerships to expand into the Chinese market."Some people use plastic, but we use genuine cow horn, so we want the Chinese people to know that we are using genuine cow horn to make our products, and they love genuine cow horn, so that's what we are making," he said.His participation in the 2018 edition of the CIIE showed that Zimbabwean crafts are in huge demand in China. "We managed to sell quite a number of our products. We also made some contacts in China, from the Chinese people and international exhibitors, fellow exhibitors from other countries."Chifamba hoped to use the opportunity to further tap into the Chinese tourism industry. "We are also looking to synergize with curio shops, other shops that sell curios or tourism products," he said.In addition, he said, the growing middle class in China provides ample space for local businesses to expand their international footprint.