Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mental exam for 'prophet' who had a message for Grace Mugabe

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A man claiming to have the power of prophecy was arrested after demanding to see former first lady Grace Mugabe at her Blue Roof residence in Borrowdale Brooke in Harare, a court heard on Thursday.

Gore Mukondiwa was denied entry by police officers guarding the residence but was insistent, eventually leading to his arrest.

He has been charged with criminal trespass over the unwelcome visit to Mugabe's sprawling mansion on October 29.

Harare magistrate Sharon Rakafa remanded him in custody to November 7 after giving an order that Mukondiwa should undergo an examination under the Mental Health Act.

The court heard that the former first lady, who was entertaining visitors at the time of Mukondiwa's visit, refused to see him, dismissing him as a "nuisance."

Mukondiwa was claiming he had a prophecy that he wanted to deliver to former President Robert Mugabe's widow.

In the dock, Mukondiwa appeared surprised that a mental examination had been ordered, telling the magistrate that he was a "spiritual guide" and of sound mind.

Mukondiwa is not new to controversy. In 2022 he threatened to dethrone the current chief of Marange in Manicaland, Bernard Makungauta Murwira, while claiming to be the heir apparent.

Mukondiwa, of Gonon'ono Village under Chief Marange, claimed his namesake and great-great grandfather, Gore Mukondiwa, who allegedly was once the leader of the Marange people in the 1800s, was dethroned and murdered by the current chief's great-great grandfather.

He claimed that his great-great grandfather's spirit was now manifesting and demanding that he (Mukondiwa) be installed as the leader of the Marange people.

He told the Manica Post that he has been single since 2004 when he divorced his wife because his namesake's spirit had rendered his family members single through unexplainable divorces.


Source - zimlive

Comments

Nyamandlovu plots for sale.


Must Read

1 dead, 31 injured as bus carrying school pupils overturns

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

BREAKING: Pathisa Nyathi dies

2 hrs ago | 1193 Views

DA leader upgrading his matric certificate enrols with Unisa

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Sophie Mokoena's lack of subtlety in her bias is painfully obvious to anyone

5 hrs ago | 441 Views

Zimbabwean cow horn artist aims to tap into Chinese market at CIIE

5 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zimbabwe MPs go 9 months without allowances

5 hrs ago | 286 Views

RBZ hikes limits for mobile money and electronic transactions

5 hrs ago | 391 Views

British Lord lampoons Zimbabwe for congratulating Botswana's opposition

5 hrs ago | 662 Views

Chamisa overjoyed by Botswana's UDC election victory

5 hrs ago | 293 Views

Artisanal miners fingered in Gwanda's rising HIV stats

5 hrs ago | 139 Views

Nurse arrested for forgery, theft

5 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zimbabwean activist engages Hichilema to cancel Chivayo linked tender

5 hrs ago | 177 Views

The push to celebrate Joshua Nkomo by declaring July 1 a national holiday

5 hrs ago | 103 Views

How Bulawayo's townships reflect city's rich Ndebele heritage

5 hrs ago | 93 Views

High rainfall recorded in Tsholotsho

5 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates incoming Botswana leader

5 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zanu-PF wants govt to enforce 'use it or lose it policy' in mining

5 hrs ago | 33 Views

Chiwenga visits Rtd Air Chief Marshal Moyo after accident

5 hrs ago | 196 Views

Only sports fraud will stop MWOS from PSL promotion

5 hrs ago | 102 Views

Ultimate Survivor: The nine lives of Wadyajena

18 hrs ago | 749 Views

Why UDC's victory is not a blueprint for Zimbabwe's opposition

21 hrs ago | 1605 Views

Jonah Moyo of Devera Ngwena gets PhD

23 hrs ago | 3305 Views

Bulawayo reaches full capacity for Starlink

23 hrs ago | 2239 Views

Wife basher jailed

24 hrs ago | 566 Views

Andile Lungisa accuses NPA of 'weaponizing' SA legal system

01 Nov 2024 at 13:26hrs | 776 Views

Kombi driver charged with culpable homicide after horror crash

01 Nov 2024 at 13:15hrs | 864 Views

Protest against neocolonial regime held in Paris

01 Nov 2024 at 10:46hrs | 249 Views

Was Kudzi Keita a diamond dealer and a hustler?

01 Nov 2024 at 10:08hrs | 1284 Views

Human semen harvester sentenced

01 Nov 2024 at 10:07hrs | 1364 Views

UK, Ireland healthcare carers hopefuls lose thousands to scammers

01 Nov 2024 at 10:06hrs | 748 Views

Zifa Village to get a facelift

01 Nov 2024 at 09:12hrs | 317 Views

Botswana President concedes defeat in televised address

01 Nov 2024 at 07:12hrs | 3134 Views

Botswana's ruling party loses power after six decades

01 Nov 2024 at 06:51hrs | 1460 Views

Shona, 14 other African languages added on Google's services

01 Nov 2024 at 06:51hrs | 503 Views

Zanu-PF title deed bait misfires

01 Nov 2024 at 06:49hrs | 984 Views

Management shake up at RBZ

01 Nov 2024 at 06:48hrs | 1893 Views

Sihlangu Dlodlo honoured

01 Nov 2024 at 06:47hrs | 743 Views

Gono company directorship change case takes new twist

01 Nov 2024 at 06:40hrs | 433 Views

Nkosana Moyo wants Zimbabwe to adopt US's coined rules based society

01 Nov 2024 at 06:39hrs | 563 Views

Mutsvangwa's legal troubles could have broader implications

01 Nov 2024 at 06:37hrs | 2510 Views

Zimbabwe opposition on deathbed

01 Nov 2024 at 06:36hrs | 614 Views

Hailstorm leaves 25 homeless in Beitbridge

01 Nov 2024 at 06:36hrs | 424 Views

Businessman loses mansion eviction, sale appeal

01 Nov 2024 at 06:35hrs | 522 Views

Tshololotsho North lacks basic social amenities

01 Nov 2024 at 06:34hrs | 93 Views

Cops acquitted of rape

01 Nov 2024 at 06:33hrs | 294 Views

Mnangagwa demands apology, reparations from Britain for colonial atrocities

01 Nov 2024 at 06:33hrs | 319 Views

Zimbabwe power outages to ease as Hwange Unit 7 returns to operation

01 Nov 2024 at 06:32hrs | 339 Views

More Bulawayo men commit suicide

01 Nov 2024 at 06:31hrs | 428 Views

Kwekwe doctors' residence project stalls

01 Nov 2024 at 06:31hrs | 63 Views