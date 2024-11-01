1 dead, 31 injured as bus carrying school pupils overturns

News / National

One person was confirmed dead while 31 were injured, among them 25 primary school pupils, after a bus carrying staff and the young learners overturned near Rusape on Friday afternoon.Police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident involving pupils and staff from Chipinge Junior Primary School."The Zimbabwe Republic Police reports a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 1 November 2024 at around 1.45PM, involving a Gold Class bus which was travelling from Harare to Rusape carrying 53 students and seven school staff members from Chipinge Junior Primary School," Nyathi said."On approaching the 165km peg along Harare-Mutare Road, the driver tried to overtake a haulage truck, due to speeding, he lost control of the bus."The bus veered off the road to the right side, overturned and landed on its left side facing the northern direction."Police described the deceased passenger as a female adult who died on the spot.The injured were taken to Rusape General Hospital for treatment.Meanwhile, in another fatal incident which happened in Mutare Thursday, two people were killed while four others were injured when a Nissan UD lorry ferrying some beer rammed into a boom gate at Sakubva bus terminus.Nyathi said the fatal incident happened at around 5PM.Added the police spokesperson, "Investigations by the police have established that the driver intended to deliver beer at a bottle store near Sakubva Bus Terminus when he tried to park the vehicle."The vehicle lost brakes, locked the steering wheel and gathered momentum into the bus terminus where it rammed onto the boom gate."Resultantly, six vendors were hit by the lorry while three."