Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

1 dead, 31 injured as bus carrying school pupils overturns

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
One person was confirmed dead while 31 were injured, among them 25 primary school pupils, after a bus carrying staff and the young learners overturned near Rusape on Friday afternoon.

Police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident involving pupils and staff from Chipinge Junior Primary School.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police reports a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 1 November 2024 at around 1.45PM, involving a Gold Class bus which was travelling from Harare to Rusape carrying 53 students and seven school staff members from Chipinge Junior Primary School," Nyathi said.

"On approaching the 165km peg along Harare-Mutare Road, the driver tried to overtake a haulage truck, due to speeding, he lost control of the bus.

"The bus veered off the road to the right side, overturned and landed on its left side facing the northern direction."

Police described the deceased passenger as a female adult who died on the spot.

The injured were taken to Rusape General Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, in another fatal incident which happened in Mutare Thursday, two people were killed while four others were injured when a Nissan UD lorry ferrying some beer rammed into a boom gate at Sakubva bus terminus.

Nyathi said the fatal incident happened at around 5PM.

Added the police spokesperson, "Investigations by the police have established that the driver intended to deliver beer at a bottle store near Sakubva Bus Terminus when he tried to park the vehicle.

"The vehicle lost brakes, locked the steering wheel and gathered momentum into the bus terminus where it rammed onto the boom gate.

"Resultantly, six vendors were hit by the lorry while three."

Source - zimlive
More on: #Accident, #Pupils, #Dead

Comments

Nyamandlovu plots for sale.


Must Read

Mental exam for 'prophet' who had a message for Grace Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

BREAKING: Pathisa Nyathi dies

2 hrs ago | 1191 Views

DA leader upgrading his matric certificate enrols with Unisa

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Sophie Mokoena's lack of subtlety in her bias is painfully obvious to anyone

5 hrs ago | 441 Views

Zimbabwean cow horn artist aims to tap into Chinese market at CIIE

5 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zimbabwe MPs go 9 months without allowances

5 hrs ago | 286 Views

RBZ hikes limits for mobile money and electronic transactions

5 hrs ago | 391 Views

British Lord lampoons Zimbabwe for congratulating Botswana's opposition

5 hrs ago | 662 Views

Chamisa overjoyed by Botswana's UDC election victory

5 hrs ago | 293 Views

Artisanal miners fingered in Gwanda's rising HIV stats

5 hrs ago | 139 Views

Nurse arrested for forgery, theft

5 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zimbabwean activist engages Hichilema to cancel Chivayo linked tender

5 hrs ago | 177 Views

The push to celebrate Joshua Nkomo by declaring July 1 a national holiday

5 hrs ago | 103 Views

How Bulawayo's townships reflect city's rich Ndebele heritage

5 hrs ago | 93 Views

High rainfall recorded in Tsholotsho

5 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates incoming Botswana leader

5 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zanu-PF wants govt to enforce 'use it or lose it policy' in mining

5 hrs ago | 33 Views

Chiwenga visits Rtd Air Chief Marshal Moyo after accident

5 hrs ago | 196 Views

Only sports fraud will stop MWOS from PSL promotion

5 hrs ago | 102 Views

Ultimate Survivor: The nine lives of Wadyajena

18 hrs ago | 749 Views

Why UDC's victory is not a blueprint for Zimbabwe's opposition

21 hrs ago | 1604 Views

Jonah Moyo of Devera Ngwena gets PhD

23 hrs ago | 3305 Views

Bulawayo reaches full capacity for Starlink

23 hrs ago | 2239 Views

Wife basher jailed

24 hrs ago | 566 Views

Andile Lungisa accuses NPA of 'weaponizing' SA legal system

01 Nov 2024 at 13:26hrs | 776 Views

Kombi driver charged with culpable homicide after horror crash

01 Nov 2024 at 13:15hrs | 864 Views

Protest against neocolonial regime held in Paris

01 Nov 2024 at 10:46hrs | 249 Views

Was Kudzi Keita a diamond dealer and a hustler?

01 Nov 2024 at 10:08hrs | 1284 Views

Human semen harvester sentenced

01 Nov 2024 at 10:07hrs | 1364 Views

UK, Ireland healthcare carers hopefuls lose thousands to scammers

01 Nov 2024 at 10:06hrs | 748 Views

Zifa Village to get a facelift

01 Nov 2024 at 09:12hrs | 317 Views

Botswana President concedes defeat in televised address

01 Nov 2024 at 07:12hrs | 3134 Views

Botswana's ruling party loses power after six decades

01 Nov 2024 at 06:51hrs | 1460 Views

Shona, 14 other African languages added on Google's services

01 Nov 2024 at 06:51hrs | 503 Views

Zanu-PF title deed bait misfires

01 Nov 2024 at 06:49hrs | 984 Views

Management shake up at RBZ

01 Nov 2024 at 06:48hrs | 1893 Views

Sihlangu Dlodlo honoured

01 Nov 2024 at 06:47hrs | 742 Views

Gono company directorship change case takes new twist

01 Nov 2024 at 06:40hrs | 433 Views

Nkosana Moyo wants Zimbabwe to adopt US's coined rules based society

01 Nov 2024 at 06:39hrs | 563 Views

Mutsvangwa's legal troubles could have broader implications

01 Nov 2024 at 06:37hrs | 2510 Views

Zimbabwe opposition on deathbed

01 Nov 2024 at 06:36hrs | 614 Views

Hailstorm leaves 25 homeless in Beitbridge

01 Nov 2024 at 06:36hrs | 424 Views

Businessman loses mansion eviction, sale appeal

01 Nov 2024 at 06:35hrs | 522 Views

Tshololotsho North lacks basic social amenities

01 Nov 2024 at 06:34hrs | 93 Views

Cops acquitted of rape

01 Nov 2024 at 06:33hrs | 294 Views

Mnangagwa demands apology, reparations from Britain for colonial atrocities

01 Nov 2024 at 06:33hrs | 319 Views

Zimbabwe power outages to ease as Hwange Unit 7 returns to operation

01 Nov 2024 at 06:32hrs | 339 Views

More Bulawayo men commit suicide

01 Nov 2024 at 06:31hrs | 428 Views

Kwekwe doctors' residence project stalls

01 Nov 2024 at 06:31hrs | 63 Views