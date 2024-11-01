Father rapes daughter for ritual purposes

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole in Bindura

In a bizarre incident a Bindura man allegedly raped his daughter for ritual purposes.

The matter came to light at Bindura magistrates courts on Friday where the father was not asked to plead to the charge.The 47-year-old father who cannot be named was remanded in custody to November 15 by magistrate Maria Msika.The state led by Carson Kundiona alleged that during the period extending from the year 2023 to October 23, the accused raped the complainant.He told the 12 year old daughter that he wanted to perform a ritual with her which would ensure that her biological mother returns to the matrimonial home.He laid the complainant on the bed, pushed her skirt upwards, pushed her panty aside. After so doing, he took a piece of green bar soap and soaked it into water before he spread it onto the complainant's vagina as lubricant. He then inserted his erect manhood into complainant's vagina without her consent. She tried to scream out but he grabbed her mouth and threatened to kill her if she continues screaming.From that day, accused person would rape the complainant several times taking advantage of complainant's stepmother's absence. The stepmother works as a farmworker.On 23 October, the stepmother returned home earlier than usual and discovered that all the doors were closed.She tip toed towards the bedroom and peeped inside. She saw the complainant holding accused person's penis as the accused was ordering complainant to suck his penis.She opened the door and confronted the accused person. Neighbors overheard the confrontation and quickly alerted the police. The police swiftly responded and interviewed the complainant and her stepmother leading to the accused person's arrest.