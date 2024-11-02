Warriors call ups manipulated to disadvantage some teams

News / National

by Staff reporter

In recent weeks, tensions have flared within Zimbabwe's football circles as several top club coaches voiced frustration over national team call-ups disrupting their squads in key matches. These disputes have highlighted a growing concern over the handling of local player selections by the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA), with accusations of double standards and agreements being dishonored.The controversy began when CAPS United's head coach Lloyd Chitembwe called national team coach Michael Nees a "clown" after an alleged incident involving his captain, Godknows Murwira. Murwira reportedly left the CAPS United camp ahead of a highly anticipated Harare Derby clash with Dynamos to join the national team for African Cup of Nations qualifiers. Chitembwe was incensed by Murwira's absence, accusing Nees of robbing his team of their captain for a match CAPS United went on to win 2-1 at Rufaro Stadium on October 6. Nees had requested Murwira remain injury-free for the qualifiers, but upon his return, the versatile defender was stripped of his club captaincy, adding another layer to the fallout.The issue resurfaced last weekend when Manica Diamonds coach Jairos Tapera laid the blame for his team's Chibuku Super Cup semifinal loss to Dynamos on ZIFA. The Gem Boys missed key defender Thubelihle Jubane, who had been selected for the Warriors' African Nations Championship (CHAN) squad, ultimately losing 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw. Tapera had requested Jubane's release for the cup tie, but ZIFA denied the appeal."Those are double standards," Tapera said, emphasizing that CHAN is not a FIFA-sanctioned tournament. "It was a blunder at central defense where Jubane should have been. We lose our best players for a non-FIFA event while playing crucial matches."The latest coach to voice his displeasure is FC Platinum's Norman Mapeza, who is preparing his side for a critical league showdown with Dynamos. Mapeza will be without star midfielder Brian "BB" Banda, who is also with the Warriors' CHAN squad. According to Mapeza, ZIFA had agreed to let Banda return in time for the league fixture, but the player remains with the national team."We requested Brian to be here, but he is not here," Mapeza lamented. "We agreed he would play the home game in Botswana and then return, but the agreement was not honored."The timing couldn't be more critical for Mapeza, whose FC Platinum side is neck-and-neck in the title race with Simba Bhora, who played their latest match against CAPS United on Saturday. Mapeza called for fairness in scheduling, urging the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to align matchdays for title-contending and relegation-threatened teams."If Simba are playing on Saturday, we should also play on Saturday," he suggested. "It's tricky if one team plays on a different day. We all want the championship, so let's play on the same day."With FC Platinum and Simba Bhora locked in a tense title race, the next three games could decide the champion. FC Platinum sits at 54 points, needing wins in their remaining fixtures, including a crucial matchup against Simba Bhora at Wadzanai Stadium.Mapeza anticipates a fierce contest against a Dynamos team that, though out of the title race, recently advanced to the Chibuku Super Cup final. "We're playing a very good team in Dynamos. No matter their log position, Dynamos are always competitive."Dynamos coach Lloyd Chigowe insists his players are motivated to perform, aiming to showcase their pride in the club. "We go in there as Dynamos, a brand that needs to come to the party," Chigowe said, adding that his team's focus is on their own performance, not on impacting the title race.With such fervor on both sides, Sunday's clash at Rufaro Stadium promises high stakes. Dynamos will be without vice captain Emmanuel Jalai and goalkeeper Martin Mapisa, both also in the CHAN squad, while FC Platinum's Wilfred "TK" Muvirimi is doubtful due to a knee injury. As the league season nears its conclusion, this intensifying club-versus-country conflict poses crucial questions about balance and consistency in Zimbabwean football.