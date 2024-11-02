Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe launches second space satellite

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe is set to launch its second earth observation satellite, ZimSat-2, on Tuesday, marking a significant milestone in the nation's growing space program. The satellite will be launched from Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's Amur Oblast, contingent on favorable weather conditions. This ambitious project is the result of a collaborative research effort between the Zimbabwe National Geo-Spatial and Space Agency (ZINGSA) and Southwest State University (SWSU) in Kursk, Russia.

ZINGSA, established in 2018, has been pivotal in advancing Zimbabwe's space exploration and geospatial research capabilities. Zimbabwean engineers and students on the Presidential scholarship program participated in the satellite's development, guiding it from the mission design phase to the final flight model.

Capabilities of ZimSat-2

ZimSat-2 is equipped with a multispectral camera capable of capturing images with an 8-meter spatial resolution. This powerful tool will support a wide range of applications across agriculture, geology, urban planning, and environmental monitoring. According to ZINGSA coordinator Dr. Painos Gweme, the satellite is slated for launch on November 5 if weather permits.

The satellite's primary mission is to monitor crop health by using its advanced imaging technology to identify nutrient deficiencies, predict yields, and classify vegetation types. The data will be processed to calculate the Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI), a key metric in remote sensing that indicates vegetation health. NDVI measures vegetation density by comparing near-infrared (NIR) and visible light absorption, with healthier vegetation reflecting higher NIR and absorbing more visible light.

Beyond agriculture, ZimSat-2 will play an instrumental role in geological research. Data collected from the satellite will help identify and classify mineral-rich regions, supporting exploration efforts for valuable resources. Additionally, the satellite will contribute to urban mapping, generating detailed images for creating maps of urban infrastructure, roads, lakes, and dams.

Addressing Climate Change and Energy Monitoring

One of ZimSat-2's pioneering functions is climate change monitoring. The satellite will track the Earth's energy imbalance, which measures the difference between solar energy received and energy lost to space. This data is crucial for understanding global warming patterns and climate fluctuations affecting Africa.

With a design lifespan of five years, ZimSat-2 will provide consistent data that enhances Zimbabwe's capacity for climate analysis, mineral exploration, and agricultural planning.

Upgrading Ground Control Systems

To support the satellite, ZINGSA is in the final stages of upgrading its satellite ground control station at Mazowe Earth Station. The station, initially established for the ZimSat-1 satellite, requires updates to communicate effectively with ZimSat-2, which uses different frequency bands. In collaboration with SWSU, ZINGSA is enhancing the Mazowe facility to a commercial-grade level, enabling it to receive data across L, S, X, and U/VHF bands. The upgrade is expected to be completed by November 20.

A Continuation of Zimbabwe's Space Journey

Zimbabwe launched its first satellite, ZimSat-1, in 2022. The satellite, launched from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, USA, as part of the BIRDS-5 constellation, was later deployed from the International Space Station (ISS) in November 2022. Alongside Uganda's Pearl AfricaSat-1, it marked Zimbabwe's initial entry into space exploration, setting a precedent for future missions.

Zimbabwe is now part of a select group of African nations with satellites in orbit, joining countries like South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and Rwanda. With ZimSat-2, Zimbabwe aims to expand its presence in space, using advanced geospatial technology to address critical issues in agriculture, mineral resources, and environmental monitoring.

ZimSat-2 stands as a symbol of Zimbabwe's commitment to science, technology, and sustainable development, with the country steadily advancing its space capabilities in a region of increasing technological aspirations.


Source - The Sunday Mail

