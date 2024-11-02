Latest News Editor's Choice


Normal to above-normal rainfall still expected in ZImbabwe

Zimbabwe's Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has reaffirmed its forecast for normal to above-normal rainfall during this year's summer cropping season, despite reports suggesting a potential weakening of the La Niña weather phenomenon. La Niña, typically associated with increased rainfall, is anticipated to bolster the country's agricultural prospects, providing much-needed relief after last season's El Niño-induced drought.

MSD head of forecasting, Mr. James Ngoma, addressed concerns over potential changes in the forecast, confirming that there is "no need to panic." He emphasized that projections remain consistent, with expectations of normal to below-normal rains in October through December, followed by normal to above-normal rains as the season progresses.

"The seasonal forecast remains unchanged, and we're optimistic that we will receive the rainfall we initially predicted," said Ngoma. This outlook aligns with forecasts from the Southern Africa Climate Outlook Forum, which has projected favorable rainfall patterns for the region.

Preparations for a Productive Cropping Season

Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Davis Marapira, expressed confidence in the country's readiness for a productive season. With over 60% of agricultural inputs already delivered to Grain Marketing Board (GMB) depots nationwide, Zimbabwe is well-prepared, he said.

"We have a significant stock of fertilizers, lime, seeds, and chemicals at GMB depots across the country. Farmers now have access to these inputs, and we're already prepared," Deputy Minister Marapira stated.

The government has also ensured that farmers have access to necessary tillage resources. AFC Holdings and the Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA) are providing tillage services to small, medium, and large-scale farmers, with more than half of the preparations for the Pfumvudza/Intwasa program already underway.

Expanding the Pfumvudza/Intwasa Program

Zimbabwe has set an ambitious goal of reaching 3.5 million rural and peri-urban households under the Pfumvudza/Intwasa initiative. The program encourages climate-resilient farming methods and distributes inputs according to the ecological zones of farmers, allowing for targeted support based on regional needs.

To ease the manual workload, especially for elderly farmers, the government is also encouraging mechanization within the Pfumvudza/Intwasa framework. The Ministry has distributed two-wheeled tractors through various bank loan facilities, enabling farmers to prepare fields more efficiently.

Emphasis on Livestock Development

Deputy Minister Marapira highlighted the government's focus on livestock development following challenges in previous seasons. Livestock resilience is becoming an increasing priority, particularly in areas prone to dry spells.

With strengthened rainfall forecasts and ample preparations, Zimbabwe aims for a historic summer cropping season that could boost food security and stabilize the agricultural sector following recent climate challenges.

Source - The Sunday Mail
#Rain, #Drought, #Zimbabwe

