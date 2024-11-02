Latest News Editor's Choice


Dr Nkululeko Sibanda's assets to be forfeited

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) has filed a High Court application to seize properties worth millions of dollars from the estate of the late businessman Dr. Nkululeko Sibanda, accusing him of amassing wealth through fraudulent means. Known as "Twalumba" in business circles, Dr. Sibanda allegedly acquired his assets through corrupt tenders for road rehabilitation projects, siphoning around US$11.8 million from the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara).

Dr. Sibanda and former Zinara CEO, Mr. Frank Chitukutuku, allegedly collaborated to secure government contracts for Dr. Sibanda's companies, including Notify Enterprises, Twalumba Civil, Transtar Enterprises, and Arttechards Enterprises. Payments were reportedly made for incomplete or non-existent projects. Mr. Chitukutuku's properties, including luxury vehicles and upscale residences, have already been seized after the High Court ruled they were acquired with tainted funds.

Chief law officer Mr. Chris Mutangadura, representing the Prosecutor-General's Office, argued in the application that Dr. Sibanda's companies secured payments unlawfully, noting that substantial funds were diverted for personal enrichment rather than public works.

"Through illegal transactions and collusion with the Zinara CEO, Dr. Sibanda's companies prejudiced Zinara by over US$11 million, receiving payments for incomplete road and bridge construction work," read part of the application.

The NPAZ further alleges that between 2009 and 2018, Dr. Sibanda and his wife Miriam, a director in his companies, acquired several high-value properties using proceeds from these questionable contracts. The estate includes residential stands in Goromonzi, Ruwa, and properties in prime Harare suburbs, such as Borrowdale, Highlands, Eastlea, and Belvedere, some of which lack title deeds, raising suspicions about their legality.

Alleged Tender Corruption and Mismanagement

A significant contract awarded to Dr. Sibanda's company, Notify Enterprises, was a US$2 million project for re-graveling and bridge construction on a 31-kilometer stretch of llitshe Road in Matabeleland North. Despite payments, little progress was made, with Zinara reportedly losing US$3.2 million.

In another instance, Twalumba Civil received US$1.5 million to build 40 kilometers of road in Bindura, but only 10 percent was completed. In 2011, the same company was contracted for the Pote Bridge and Mumurwi Road project at US$4.3 million, yet delivered less than half of the agreed work despite receiving US$2.4 million.

An audit by Grant Thornton later exposed discrepancies, pointing to unaccounted funds and suggesting that Dr. Sibanda may have used Arttechards Enterprises to bill Zinara US$184,000 for incomplete road rehabilitation projects in Binga.

A Network of Collaborators

NPAZ's filing implicates a broader network, with several government officials accused of facilitating the misappropriations. These include Zinara engineer Givemore Kufa, finance manager Thomas Mutizhe, and former Umguza Rural District Council CEO Collen Moyo. Patson Mlilo, former CEO of Bubi Rural District Council, reportedly joined this "syndicate," awarding Dr. Sibanda's company a US$1.6 million contract with limited oversight.

High Court to Determine Estate's Future

The NPAZ's application aims to recover a portion of the funds by seizing Dr. Sibanda's real estate holdings, including shares valued at US$155,000 in land in Goromonzi. This effort represents a broader anti-corruption campaign targeting individuals who allegedly profited at the expense of public infrastructure.

The High Court is expected to deliberate on the matter, weighing evidence of the alleged corruption and its impact on state funds, with a potential ruling on the estate's forfeiture in the coming months.

Source - The Sunday Mail
More on: #NPA, #Tenders, #Zinara

