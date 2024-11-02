Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Hwange's Unit 7 reconnected, boosting Zimbabwe's power capacity

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
In a significant boost to Zimbabwe's electricity generation, Hwange Thermal Power Station's Unit 7 was reconnected to the national grid on Friday, adding an additional 300 megawatts (MW) to the country's power capacity. The reconnection follows the completion of scheduled maintenance on Unit 7, which had left Unit 8 as the primary power source at the station for the past month.

The downtime of Unit 7, coupled with lower output from Kariba South Power Station, had led to increased load-shedding across Zimbabwe in recent months. With both units now operational, Energy and Power Development Minister Edgar Moyo expressed optimism about a reduction in load-shedding as the festive season approaches.

"We expect load-shedding to ease as we head into the festive season," Minister Moyo stated, noting that the reintroduction of Unit 7 would help alleviate some of the strain on the grid. He also mentioned that Unit 8 is scheduled for Class C maintenance early next year, in January or February, which should help maintain stable power supply in the interim.

Load-Shedding Relief Expected for Festive Season

Minister Moyo added that with most industries closing during the holidays, the reduced industrial power demand will allow more electricity to be allocated to residential areas, further alleviating load-shedding.

"With the reconnection of Unit 7 and the reduced industrial activity over the festive season, we expect most of the power to be directed towards domestic users," he said.

Power Generation and Ongoing Refurbishments

Recent power shortages were intensified by refurbishment projects at Hwange's older units, as the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) continues work on six units using a US$300 million loan from the Export-Import Bank of India. These upgrades aim to improve the long-term reliability and efficiency of Zimbabwe's largest thermal power station.

As of last Friday, Zimbabwe's power output stood at approximately 866MW, with Hwange contributing 639MW, Kariba South Power Station generating 184MW, and independent power producers adding 43MW. However, the nation's peak demand of 1,800MW leaves a notable shortfall, which has led Zimbabwe to import electricity from neighboring countries to close the gap.

Despite challenges stemming from the El Niño-induced drought affecting Kariba's hydropower output, the synchronisation of Hwange's new units has allowed Zimbabwe's daily generation to average between 800MW and 1,000MW.

This increased capacity, combined with additional imports, is expected to provide Zimbabweans with a more stable power supply in the coming months, easing the energy challenges that have impacted both residential and industrial users across the country.


Source - The Sunday Mail
More on: #Hwange, #Power, #Capacity

Comments


Must Read

Minister Machakaire captures reckless driving, leading to arrest and bus impoundment

57 mins ago | 131 Views

Family leaves coffin at Ecosure branch after funeral cost dispute

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwe police arrest traffic cops in the viral video

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Hackers gain access to financial information for a large number of South Africans

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Commonwealth chief bids for Zimbabwe readmission despite rights abuses

4 hrs ago | 229 Views

Mzembi says 'Zimbabweans are alone to remove Zanu-PF'

4 hrs ago | 522 Views

Harare select booted out of CHAN qualifiers

4 hrs ago | 259 Views

Man strangles pregnant ex-wife to death, dumps body in bush

4 hrs ago | 377 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Mukuhlani lands continental post

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zanu-PF to splash cash on 174 cars

4 hrs ago | 1712 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu turn knives on Chivayo

4 hrs ago | 585 Views

Pathisa Nyathi's 'death a huge loss'

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zapu's request to honour Dabengwa stalls at Coltart led council

4 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zanu-PF ignores Gukurahundi cries

4 hrs ago | 80 Views

Man kidnaps minor for ritual purposes

4 hrs ago | 58 Views

Woman jailed four years for fraud

4 hrs ago | 79 Views

CABS bank manager accused of stealing depositors' funds

4 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimbabwe govt official in court over stands scandal

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Armed robbers pounce on Bulawayo school

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

11 Chinese investors eye Bulawayo for multi-billion dollar projects

4 hrs ago | 146 Views

Double-storey house illuminates rural Matebeleland village

4 hrs ago | 209 Views

Hero's send-off for Bosso CEO

4 hrs ago | 60 Views

Pumula South residents endure 17-year water crisis

5 hrs ago | 17 Views

Nurses graduate in Hwange

5 hrs ago | 33 Views

Legal challenge in Victoria Falls by-election over payment of rates

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

Bosso fans to boycott today's BF match in honour of Sihlangu Dlodlo

5 hrs ago | 52 Views

Eligibility rules for ZIFA Presidential candidates questioned

5 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zanu-PF has endured such attacks for the longest time

5 hrs ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe on course to break winter wheat production record

5 hrs ago | 51 Views

Bonuses for civil servants will be paid starting Friday next week

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

Dr Nkululeko Sibanda's assets to be forfeited

5 hrs ago | 307 Views

Normal to above-normal rainfall still expected in ZImbabwe

5 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe launches second space satellite

5 hrs ago | 67 Views

Warriors call ups manipulated to disadvantage some teams

5 hrs ago | 34 Views

Father rapes daughter for ritual purposes

16 hrs ago | 963 Views

Will Namibia be next on 27 November 2024?

24 hrs ago | 1194 Views

1 dead, 31 injured as bus carrying school pupils overturns

02 Nov 2024 at 12:03hrs | 1440 Views

Mental exam for 'prophet' who had a message for Grace Mugabe

02 Nov 2024 at 12:03hrs | 1797 Views

BREAKING: Pathisa Nyathi dies

02 Nov 2024 at 11:57hrs | 5255 Views

DA leader upgrading his matric certificate enrols with Unisa

02 Nov 2024 at 11:30hrs | 1383 Views

Sophie Mokoena's lack of subtlety in her bias is painfully obvious to anyone

02 Nov 2024 at 09:15hrs | 1470 Views

Zimbabwean cow horn artist aims to tap into Chinese market at CIIE

02 Nov 2024 at 08:51hrs | 413 Views

Zimbabwe MPs go 9 months without allowances

02 Nov 2024 at 08:50hrs | 733 Views

RBZ hikes limits for mobile money and electronic transactions

02 Nov 2024 at 08:49hrs | 2829 Views

British Lord lampoons Zimbabwe for congratulating Botswana's opposition

02 Nov 2024 at 08:49hrs | 2139 Views

Chamisa overjoyed by Botswana's UDC election victory

02 Nov 2024 at 08:46hrs | 862 Views

Artisanal miners fingered in Gwanda's rising HIV stats

02 Nov 2024 at 08:44hrs | 429 Views

Nurse arrested for forgery, theft

02 Nov 2024 at 08:44hrs | 353 Views

Zimbabwean activist engages Hichilema to cancel Chivayo linked tender

02 Nov 2024 at 08:43hrs | 709 Views