FC Platinum's title hopes crushed

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago
Dynamos 2 - 0 FC Platinum
With rivals Simba Bhora securing a nine-point lead just a day earlier, FC Platinum entered the game under pressure to close the gap. However, Dynamos exploited that urgency, catching the platinum miners off guard with a strategic counter-attack that produced two rapid-fire goals from Emmanuel Ziocha and star performer Valentine Kadonzvo in the first half.

Dynamos coach Lloyd Chigowe praised his team's disciplined approach, highlighting how they capitalized on FC Platinum's eagerness for early goals. "We knew FC Platinum would come guns blazing," Chigowe said. "We allowed them to push forward, and then hit them on the counter. We played tactically good football, absorbed the pressure, and lasted the distance."

FC Platinum, led by coach Norman Mapeza, initially dominated possession and created early chances. Midfielder Hagiazo Magaya came close to scoring with a fierce low shot that narrowly missed. But missed opportunities soon cost them, as Dynamos quickly turned defense into attack, leading to Ziocha's breakthrough in the 21st minute. Just two minutes later, Kadonzvo doubled the lead, igniting jubilation among Dynamos fans.

The platinum miners struggled to recover, despite Mapeza's second-half tactical adjustments. Dynamos' defense held firm, with goalkeeper Tatenda Makoni capably handling the pressure.

Chigowe commended his players' resilience, attributing their success to careful preparation and discipline. He also noted that the team's recent performances, both in the league and in the Confederation Cup, indicate promising potential for future success.

Mapeza acknowledged FC Platinum's defensive lapses, especially in the two crucial moments that led to the goals. "We started well, but we gave away two soft goals from defensive mix-ups," he admitted. "But I'm proud of these boys. Despite a season full of challenges, they have shown incredible maturity."

The defeat leaves FC Platinum with only a theoretical chance to match Simba Bhora's 63-point tally, dependent on winning their remaining games while Simba Bhora would need to falter entirely. Nonetheless, Mapeza remained optimistic, focusing on the team's growth over the season.

Teams:

Dynamos: Tatenda Makoni, Freddy Alick, Donald Dzvinyai, Shadreck Nyahwa, Frank Makarati, Kelvin Moyo, Frederick Ansa-Botchway (N. Chinyerere, 74th min), Valentine Kadonzvo (E. Paga, 63rd min), Tanaka Shandirwa (T. Chiwunga, 74th min), Emmanuel Ziocha (I. Sadiki, 84th min) Donald Mudadi (A. Musiiwa, 84th min),

FC Platinum: David Bizabani, Bothwell Nzori, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Rainsome Pavari, Hagiazo Magaya, Devine Mhindirira, (A. Chirinda, 86th min), Juan Mutudza (S. Mhlanga, 61st min), Davison Marowa (B. Kusinyera, 61st mun), Polyester Shoko (K. Mangiza, 46th min), Oscar Bhebhe (J. Selemani, 40th min), Panashe Mutimbanyoka

Results at a glance

Yesterday: Chegutu Pirates 2-1 Chicken Inn, Dynamos 2-0 FC Platinum, Highlanders 4-0 Greenfuel, Hwange 2-1 Manica Diamonds

Saturday: Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 Arenel Movers, Ngezi Platinum 1-1 Bikita Minerals, Simba Bhora 2-1 CAPS United, Telone 0-1 Herentals, Yadah 1-1 ZPC Kariba

Source - The Herald

