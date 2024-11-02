'Stay indoors during thunderstorms'

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a recent statement, the MSD forecasted a day of mild temperatures and clear skies across Zimbabwe, with the likelihood of showers increasing as the day progresses."As the day moves into the afternoon, residents in Matabeleland North, all Mashonaland provinces, Harare Metropolitan, and northern Manicaland should anticipate partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers," the statement read.For the rest of the country, the MSD reported mostly clear skies and hot conditions, with the warm weather expected to persist into the evening, accompanied by mild overnight temperatures.Weekend observations indicated light, isolated thundershowers in areas north of the watershed, with Marondera recording 12mm of rainfall, Lupane 10mm, and Kutsaga and Rusape each receiving 7mm."It was partly cloudy and warm in these regions, with isolated thundershowers, while other parts of the country experienced hot and mostly clear conditions," said the MSD, noting that the national atmosphere is generally drying out.With the planting season approaching, the MSD emphasized the importance of timely farming preparations. Farmers were encouraged to consult their local Agritex officers for guidance on crop choices and water requirements."Consult your local Agritex officer for advice on farming preparations, including what to plant and the water needs for each stage of growth," the MSD advised, underscoring the importance of readiness as the season unfolds.