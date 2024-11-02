Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe to boost mobile connectivity in border regions

The Government is implementing measures to enhance mobile communication in border areas where many residents rely on foreign service providers, according to the Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Dr. Tatenda Mavetera.

Speaking at the Matabeleland South Digitisation Roving Expo at Dulivhadzimu Stadium, Dr. Mavetera emphasized the Government's commitment to improving connectivity in underserved rural areas, including Beitbridge, Plumtree, and parts of Manicaland. "We are aware of the communication challenges in the border areas, and our teams are already on the ground conducting assessments to begin work," she stated. "It will not be business as usual, and we have set the first quarter of next year as the deadline for substantial progress. Our vision is to ensure no one is left behind in accessing communication facilities."

To address connectivity gaps, Dr. Mavetera confirmed that service providers NetOne and Econet are expected to support the Government's expansion initiative. The effort aligns with Zimbabwe's vision of a paperless, digitized economy by 2030. Provincial digitization expos are being launched across the country to raise awareness and promote the adoption of digital services.

"We are holding these roving expos in every district to unite Zimbabweans under one vision for total digital transformation," Dr. Mavetera said, adding that her ministry is also aligning policies with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) to drive this digital initiative effectively. She noted that Rural District Councils (RDCs) would be empowered to adopt digital solutions, with Beitbridge RDC among the first of 32 councils to receive support.

Dr. Mavetera also encouraged government agencies and private entities to contribute to the digitization push by implementing e-services to enhance efficiency and ease of business.

Dr. Evelyn Ndlovu, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Matabeleland South, applauded the initiative. "This expo presents a unique platform for collaboration and innovation, aimed at enhancing Zimbabwe's competitiveness in the digital world and improving citizens' lives," she said.

Beitbridge East legislator Albert Nguluvhe expressed confidence that the Government would fulfill its promise to expand telecommunications in remote areas, addressing longstanding connectivity issues that have hindered communication and development.

Source - The Herald

