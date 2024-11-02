Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Mnangagwa not obligated to accede to international conventions'

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
The High Court has ruled that there is no legal requirement compelling President Emmerson Mnangagwa to accede to international conventions, following an application by lawyer and activist Obey Shava seeking to force the President to ratify the Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CAT).

In her judgment, Justice Gladys Mhuri dismissed Shava's application, clarifying that the President has the discretion, but not the obligation, to accede to such conventions. "The law does not impose a mandate on President Mnangagwa to sign or accede to a convention," stated Justice Mhuri, adding that the court could not compel the President to take an action not required by law.

Shava's petition requested that the President accede to the CAT, deposit the necessary instruments with the United Nations, and present the convention for ratification in Parliament within a year. He argued that the President's inaction violated constitutional provisions, including Section 56 on equal protection under the law and Section 47, which emphasizes the rule of law and constitutionalism.

The respondents in the case, including President Mnangagwa, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, Parliament, and the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC), opposed Shava's claims. They argued that Zimbabwe's Constitution already protects against torture under Section 53, which prohibits "torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment." Furthermore, they maintained that sovereign states are not compelled to sign conventions and that Shava's interest in acceding to CAT did not establish any legal obligation for Zimbabwe to do so.

The government has expressed commitment to considering CAT's ratification, highlighting that the matter is part of its agenda for the upcoming United Nations Human Rights Council's Universal Periodic Review. This month, Minister Ziyambi and Attorney-General Virginia Mabiza will lead Zimbabwe's delegation to the review meeting, where countries assess each other's progress on human rights.

Justice Mhuri's ruling underscores the discretionary power held by the executive in international agreements, with no statutory mandate obliging the President to accede to conventions unless a decision is made under his authority.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

5 arrested in Zimbabwe for illegally selling Starlink kits

25 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe to boost mobile connectivity in border regions

2 mins ago | 0 Views

'Stay indoors during thunderstorms'

2 mins ago | 0 Views

FC Platinum's title hopes crushed

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Ramaphosa's brother-in-law Motsepe in court over R3.4bn in Tanzanian

16 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Minister Machakaire captures reckless driving, leading to arrest and bus impoundment

17 hrs ago | 2588 Views

Family leaves coffin at Ecosure branch after funeral cost dispute

17 hrs ago | 1387 Views

Zimbabwe police arrest traffic cops in the viral video

17 hrs ago | 1269 Views

Hackers gain access to financial information for a large number of South Africans

18 hrs ago | 717 Views

Commonwealth chief bids for Zimbabwe readmission despite rights abuses

20 hrs ago | 696 Views

Mzembi says 'Zimbabweans are alone to remove Zanu-PF'

20 hrs ago | 1494 Views

Harare select booted out of CHAN qualifiers

20 hrs ago | 576 Views

Man strangles pregnant ex-wife to death, dumps body in bush

20 hrs ago | 708 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Mukuhlani lands continental post

20 hrs ago | 330 Views

Zanu-PF to splash cash on 174 cars

20 hrs ago | 3787 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu turn knives on Chivayo

20 hrs ago | 1772 Views

Pathisa Nyathi's 'death a huge loss'

20 hrs ago | 271 Views

Zapu's request to honour Dabengwa stalls at Coltart led council

20 hrs ago | 352 Views

Zanu-PF ignores Gukurahundi cries

20 hrs ago | 165 Views

Man kidnaps minor for ritual purposes

20 hrs ago | 202 Views

Woman jailed four years for fraud

20 hrs ago | 195 Views

CABS bank manager accused of stealing depositors' funds

20 hrs ago | 669 Views

Zimbabwe govt official in court over stands scandal

20 hrs ago | 211 Views

Armed robbers pounce on Bulawayo school

20 hrs ago | 375 Views

11 Chinese investors eye Bulawayo for multi-billion dollar projects

20 hrs ago | 442 Views

Double-storey house illuminates rural Matebeleland village

20 hrs ago | 623 Views

Hero's send-off for Bosso CEO

20 hrs ago | 149 Views

Pumula South residents endure 17-year water crisis

20 hrs ago | 43 Views

Nurses graduate in Hwange

20 hrs ago | 96 Views

Legal challenge in Victoria Falls by-election over payment of rates

20 hrs ago | 86 Views

Bosso fans to boycott today's BF match in honour of Sihlangu Dlodlo

20 hrs ago | 110 Views

Eligibility rules for ZIFA Presidential candidates questioned

20 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zanu-PF has endured such attacks for the longest time

20 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwe on course to break winter wheat production record

21 hrs ago | 73 Views

Bonuses for civil servants will be paid starting Friday next week

21 hrs ago | 391 Views

Hwange's Unit 7 reconnected, boosting Zimbabwe's power capacity

21 hrs ago | 144 Views

Dr Nkululeko Sibanda's assets to be forfeited

21 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Normal to above-normal rainfall still expected in ZImbabwe

21 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zimbabwe launches second space satellite

21 hrs ago | 137 Views

Warriors call ups manipulated to disadvantage some teams

21 hrs ago | 74 Views

Father rapes daughter for ritual purposes

02 Nov 2024 at 22:30hrs | 1030 Views

Will Namibia be next on 27 November 2024?

02 Nov 2024 at 15:01hrs | 1235 Views

1 dead, 31 injured as bus carrying school pupils overturns

02 Nov 2024 at 12:03hrs | 1481 Views

Mental exam for 'prophet' who had a message for Grace Mugabe

02 Nov 2024 at 12:03hrs | 1953 Views

BREAKING: Pathisa Nyathi dies

02 Nov 2024 at 11:57hrs | 5648 Views

DA leader upgrading his matric certificate enrols with Unisa

02 Nov 2024 at 11:30hrs | 1450 Views

Sophie Mokoena's lack of subtlety in her bias is painfully obvious to anyone

02 Nov 2024 at 09:15hrs | 1523 Views

Zimbabwean cow horn artist aims to tap into Chinese market at CIIE

02 Nov 2024 at 08:51hrs | 450 Views

Zimbabwe MPs go 9 months without allowances

02 Nov 2024 at 08:50hrs | 771 Views