Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

5 arrested in Zimbabwe for illegally selling Starlink kits

by Staff reporter
22 secs ago | Views
Five men from Harare have been arrested for allegedly possessing Starlink kits without a valid license, following a police operation on November 2, 2024. The suspects, identified as Polite Jamba (28), Ngoni Mandiwo (29), Denver Ndebele (26), Tinotenda Vambe (26), and Lennin Mhiripiri (26), are scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in Highlands raided the suspects at two locations. Mandiwo and Ndebele were reportedly selling Starlink Gen 2 kits at Easy Walk Mall in central Harare. Police seized two kits valued at approximately US$900, and the pair was arrested and taken to CID Highlands for further investigation.

In a separate operation the same day, detectives posing as customers approached Jamba, Vambe, and Mhiripiri, who were also found in possession of an unlicensed Starlink Mini kit worth US$450. The trio was subsequently arrested and escorted to CID Highlands.

Zimbabwean authorities have recently intensified enforcement around Starlink equipment, which, under local law, requires users to obtain proper licensing. Since Starlink activated its service in Zimbabwe on September 7, 2024, the government has emphasized the need for regulatory compliance. Users of previously imported Starlink kits have been urged to regularize their equipment through authorized dealers like Aura Group and TelOne, which were officially licensed to resell Starlink services in the country.

Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Dr. Tatenda Mavetera, recently inaugurated Aura Group as a Starlink reseller in Zimbabwe, marking a step toward structured Starlink distribution in the nation. The move reflects efforts by authorities to regulate low-Earth orbit internet services, which are becoming increasingly popular due to their global coverage provided by Elon Musk's SpaceX.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

'Mnangagwa not obligated to accede to international conventions'

59 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe to boost mobile connectivity in border regions

2 mins ago | 0 Views

'Stay indoors during thunderstorms'

2 mins ago | 0 Views

FC Platinum's title hopes crushed

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Ramaphosa's brother-in-law Motsepe in court over R3.4bn in Tanzanian

16 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Minister Machakaire captures reckless driving, leading to arrest and bus impoundment

17 hrs ago | 2587 Views

Family leaves coffin at Ecosure branch after funeral cost dispute

17 hrs ago | 1387 Views

Zimbabwe police arrest traffic cops in the viral video

17 hrs ago | 1269 Views

Hackers gain access to financial information for a large number of South Africans

18 hrs ago | 717 Views

Commonwealth chief bids for Zimbabwe readmission despite rights abuses

20 hrs ago | 696 Views

Mzembi says 'Zimbabweans are alone to remove Zanu-PF'

20 hrs ago | 1494 Views

Harare select booted out of CHAN qualifiers

20 hrs ago | 576 Views

Man strangles pregnant ex-wife to death, dumps body in bush

20 hrs ago | 708 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Mukuhlani lands continental post

20 hrs ago | 330 Views

Zanu-PF to splash cash on 174 cars

20 hrs ago | 3787 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu turn knives on Chivayo

20 hrs ago | 1772 Views

Pathisa Nyathi's 'death a huge loss'

20 hrs ago | 271 Views

Zapu's request to honour Dabengwa stalls at Coltart led council

20 hrs ago | 352 Views

Zanu-PF ignores Gukurahundi cries

20 hrs ago | 165 Views

Man kidnaps minor for ritual purposes

20 hrs ago | 202 Views

Woman jailed four years for fraud

20 hrs ago | 195 Views

CABS bank manager accused of stealing depositors' funds

20 hrs ago | 669 Views

Zimbabwe govt official in court over stands scandal

20 hrs ago | 211 Views

Armed robbers pounce on Bulawayo school

20 hrs ago | 375 Views

11 Chinese investors eye Bulawayo for multi-billion dollar projects

20 hrs ago | 442 Views

Double-storey house illuminates rural Matebeleland village

20 hrs ago | 623 Views

Hero's send-off for Bosso CEO

20 hrs ago | 149 Views

Pumula South residents endure 17-year water crisis

20 hrs ago | 43 Views

Nurses graduate in Hwange

20 hrs ago | 96 Views

Legal challenge in Victoria Falls by-election over payment of rates

20 hrs ago | 86 Views

Bosso fans to boycott today's BF match in honour of Sihlangu Dlodlo

20 hrs ago | 110 Views

Eligibility rules for ZIFA Presidential candidates questioned

20 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zanu-PF has endured such attacks for the longest time

20 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwe on course to break winter wheat production record

21 hrs ago | 73 Views

Bonuses for civil servants will be paid starting Friday next week

21 hrs ago | 391 Views

Hwange's Unit 7 reconnected, boosting Zimbabwe's power capacity

21 hrs ago | 144 Views

Dr Nkululeko Sibanda's assets to be forfeited

21 hrs ago | 1145 Views

Normal to above-normal rainfall still expected in ZImbabwe

21 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zimbabwe launches second space satellite

21 hrs ago | 137 Views

Warriors call ups manipulated to disadvantage some teams

21 hrs ago | 74 Views

Father rapes daughter for ritual purposes

02 Nov 2024 at 22:30hrs | 1030 Views

Will Namibia be next on 27 November 2024?

02 Nov 2024 at 15:01hrs | 1235 Views

1 dead, 31 injured as bus carrying school pupils overturns

02 Nov 2024 at 12:03hrs | 1481 Views

Mental exam for 'prophet' who had a message for Grace Mugabe

02 Nov 2024 at 12:03hrs | 1953 Views

BREAKING: Pathisa Nyathi dies

02 Nov 2024 at 11:57hrs | 5648 Views

DA leader upgrading his matric certificate enrols with Unisa

02 Nov 2024 at 11:30hrs | 1450 Views

Sophie Mokoena's lack of subtlety in her bias is painfully obvious to anyone

02 Nov 2024 at 09:15hrs | 1523 Views

Zimbabwean cow horn artist aims to tap into Chinese market at CIIE

02 Nov 2024 at 08:51hrs | 450 Views

Zimbabwe MPs go 9 months without allowances

02 Nov 2024 at 08:50hrs | 771 Views