Hwange stays alive in relegation battle

by Staff reporter
4 secs ago
Hwange 2 - 1 Manica Diamonds
In a high-stakes Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at the Colliery Stadium, a determined Hwange side powered to a vital 2-1 victory over Manica Diamonds, proving their resolve to fight for survival as the season nears its end.

With relegation looming, Hwange entered the match knowing that only a win would keep their hopes alive. From the opening whistle, they pressed relentlessly, searching for the crucial points. The Chipangano faithful rejoiced as goals from Marcelline Mlilo and Raymond Uchena secured a hard-fought win.

Hwange's attacking midfielder Mlilo, celebrated for his set-piece prowess, opened the scoring in the 20th minute with a stunning free-kick from the edge of the box. His perfectly placed strike left Manica Diamonds' goalkeeper Geoffrey Chitsumba flat-footed as the ball soared into the top corner.

Sensing an opportunity to increase their lead, Hwange pressed forward. Five minutes later, Claivert Tshuma's deceptive free-kick created an opening for veteran midfielder Shepherd Gadzikwa, whose header skimmed the crossbar with Chitsumba once again left watching.

At the start of the second half, Manica Diamonds made strategic substitutions, bringing in Tawanda Macheke and Kudzanayi Dhemera, which shifted momentum in their favor. Their persistence paid off in the 60th minute when Jeffrey Takunda equalized after a goalmouth scramble, raising tension in the stadium.

However, Hwange quickly regrouped and regained their lead just eight minutes later. Defender Raymond Uchena rose to head home a well-delivered curling free-kick from Ralyton Maphosa, putting Hwange back in control and sealing Manica Diamonds' fate.

In a tense final quarter, Manica Diamonds' coach Jairos Tapera introduced speedy forwards Fortune Binzi and Michael Tapera to press for another equalizer. Despite their efforts, Hwange's defense held firm, resolutely protecting their lead until the final whistle.

Hwange coach Rodwell Dhlakama expressed relief and pride in his team's performance. "I am very happy with the result and especially the fight the boys showed against tough opponents. This win is crucial, but we must stay focused on the challenges ahead. With this fighting spirit, we can keep Hwange in the top division," said Dhlakama.

Meanwhile, Manica Diamonds' coach Jairos Tapera lamented his team's defensive lapses on set pieces. "It wasn't a good day for us. Our inability to defend set pieces cost us the game, but we'll regroup and work on these mistakes," he said.

The victory keeps Hwange's survival hopes alive, adding excitement to the relegation battle as the season approaches its climax.

HWANGE: Takabva Mawaya; Jofias Mumpande; Kelly Shiyandindi; Raymond Uchena; Marcelline Mlilo ( Prosper Mathe 60th min); Winston Mhango; Shepherd Gadzikwa; Claivert Tshuma; Pritchard Mpelele (Remmington Masuku 75th min); Ralyton Maphosa; Dominic Chungwa

MANICA DIAMONDS: Geoffrey Chitsumba;( Tedious Baye 75th min) Lawrence Masibera; Farai Banda; Tawanda Chisi; Kelvin Gwao; Jeffrey Takunda; Nigel Mupinduki; Brett Amidu ( Tawanda Macheke 46th min); Charlies Teguru ( Michael Tapera 75th min); Gerald Bero( Kudzanayi Dhemere 46th min); Evans Katema ( Fortune Binzi 75th min)

Source - The Herald
More on: #Hwange, #PSL, #Battle

