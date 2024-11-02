Harare Select assistant coach defends Zimbabwe's Chan approach

News / National

by Staff reporter

Harare Select's senior team assistant coach, Takesure Chiragwi, has dismissed criticism that the Harare Warriors did not take their 2025 African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers seriously after fielding a developmental squad that lost 4-0 on aggregate to Eswatini. The young Warriors were beaten 3-0 in the first leg in Botswana and 1-0 in the second leg on Saturday.In response to critics, Chiragwi stressed that the primary objective was to provide experience for Harare's Under-23 players, who were competing against Eswatini's senior team. "I don't understand when you say Harare didn't take this game seriously," he stated. "We're building a team, and this tournament offers a platform for young players to integrate into the senior team, gain experience, and exposure."Despite the scoreline, Chiragwi expressed pride in the team's performance and resilience, underscoring the importance of long-term player development over short-term results. "We're happy with the boys' performance. Playing against Eswatini's best squad, they showed character. This exposure will help them grow," he added.Zimbabwe's return to the Chan tournament this year follows their absence from the previous edition due to a FIFA suspension. Their most successful Chan campaign came in 2014, when they reached the semi-finals.As Eswatini prepares to face Madagascar in December's final qualification round, Zimbabwe shifts its focus to the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers. The Warriors will meet Kenya's Harambee Stars on November 15 in a Group J encounter at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa, with kick-off set for 6 pm.Zimbabwe's head coach, Michael Nees, recently explained the decision to move their base from Johannesburg to Polokwane, citing logistical and training challenges. Currently, Zimbabwe sits in second place in Group J with eight points, two points behind leaders Cameroon. A draw against Kenya would be enough to secure Zimbabwe's spot in the Afcon finals.The Warriors head into the match with momentum after consecutive wins over Namibia at Orlando Stadium, including a spirited 3-1 victory that saw strong support from their fans.