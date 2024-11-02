Latest News Editor's Choice


Highlanders honour late CEO with Green Fuel demolition

Highlanders 4-0 Green Fuel
Highlanders FC delivered a memorable performance at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday, securing their biggest win of the season with a 4-0 victory over Green Fuel. The dominant win was dedicated to the late Highlanders CEO, Sihlangu Dlodlo, who was laid to rest on Saturday.

Lynoth Chikuhwa was the star of the show, netting a hat-trick, while Marvin Sibanda added the fourth goal to complete the emphatic victory for Bosso. Despite wasting several first-half opportunities, Highlanders controlled the game from the outset and could have scored even more.

Chikuhwa opened the scoring early in the 10th minute after receiving a perfectly timed assist from Brighton Ncube, who beat his defender before delivering a pinpoint cross for Chikuhwa's first goal of the day. Ncube and Chikuhwa combined again for the second goal, with Ncube assisting once more.

Marvin Sibanda extended the lead in the 83rd minute, heading home a set-piece delivered by Marvelous Chigumira. Chikuhwa sealed his hat-trick in added time with a simple tap-in, thanks to Ncube's third assist of the match.

Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu dedicated the win to Dlodlo, saying, "We wore black suits today in honour of our late CEO. This victory is for him. Scoring four goals is a plus, and Lynoth's hat-trick enhances his Golden Boot chances." Chikuhwa now leads the league's scorers with 15 goals.

Green Fuel's assistant coach Taurayi Mangwiro admitted his side faced difficulties from the outset. "We struggled to create chances, and Highlanders' second goal was decisive. We made tactical changes, but they hit us again," Mangwiro said.

While Highlanders controlled most of the match, Green Fuel managed only a few chances. Garikai Dambadzika's weak shot was easily saved by Raphael Pitisi, while James Nguluve tried an ambitious long-range effort in the final 15 minutes. Highlanders slowed their tempo in the second half, but continued creating opportunities, including a brilliant close-range save by Tendai Chirara to deny Ncube in the 65th minute.

Before kick-off, both teams observed a moment of silence in tribute to Dlodlo, a gesture that set the stage for an emotionally charged and well-deserved victory for Highlanders.

Teams:

Highlanders:

Raphael Pitisi (gk), Talent Dube, Lynoth Chikuhwa, Godfrey Makaruse (Marvelous Chigumira, 81mins), Andrew Mbeba, Mason Mushore (Melikhaya Ncube, 56mins), Peter Muduhwa, Gillian Nyathi (Marvin Sibanda, 56mins), Arthur Ndlovu, Never Rauzhi (Nigel Banda, 46mins), Brighton Ncube.

Greenfuel:

Tendai Chirara (gk), Honest Moyo, Brian Chikwenya (James Nguluve, 65mins), Reginald Chinemo, Dennis Nhongo, Adrian Silla, Collins Dhuwa (Chris Ngwende, 65mins), Donald Ngoma (Bruno Mtigo, 70mins), Garikai Dematsika, Naison Takawira (Mandlenkosi Gasela, 46mins), Nelson Mwasanga.

Source - The Chronicle
