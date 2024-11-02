Kumalo residents install solar streetlights to combat crime

News / National

by Staff reporter

In response to increasing criminal activity fueled by unlit streets due to power blackouts and non-functional streetlights, residents of Bulawayo's Kumalo suburb have launched an initiative to install solar-powered streetlights. Mounted on existing infrastructure from the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA), these solar lights operate independently, providing consistent lighting regardless of power outages.A recent survey by the Chronicle revealed that most of the suburb, including Burnham Road, now features these solar-powered lights, illuminating streets that were previously dark during frequent load-shedding periods. Mr. Amon Chauke, a gardener in the area, noted the stark difference the lighting has made, allowing residents to walk more safely at night. "My boss contributed towards the installation, and now every house on our street has a solar light," Chauke shared. He explained that before the solar lights, suspicious vehicles would often circle the neighborhood, raising fears of potential break-ins.According to Mrs. Roselyne Ndlovu, a local resident, each household contributes about US$35 to fund the installation. "These solar streetlights are long-lasting if not vandalized," she said. "We hope more residents join so the entire suburb can be well-lit at night, which should deter criminals."The council's recent consideration of prepaid meters for streetlights, part of ZESA's proposal in April, drew public criticism, as residents worried about the potential impact on lighting access in urban areas.Ward 9 Councillor Donaldson Mabutho underscored the importance of well-lit neighborhoods, citing several incidents where unlit streets had facilitated robberies and other crimes. "In my ward, we have seen instances of residents getting injured in muggings in areas without lighting. A well-lit area naturally discourages criminal activity," he emphasized.Bulawayo's Deputy Mayor, Edwin Ndlovu, praised the initiative, highlighting it as a testament to the power of community-driven solutions. "This effort by Kumalo residents shows the strength of community unity in addressing their own challenges," Ndlovu said.The shift towards solar-powered street lighting aligns with recent council discussions to adopt more sustainable energy sources for public lighting, although implementation has been slowed by the cost and the city's electricity debt to ZESA, which has hindered lighting improvements in western suburbs.Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube commended the residents' efforts, emphasizing the benefits of collaborative anti-crime initiatives. "Bulawayo is unique in its strong resident engagement in crime prevention. As the Zimbabwe Republic Police, we welcome all community initiatives that support our crime prevention efforts," he said.The Kumalo solar streetlight initiative represents a growing trend in Bulawayo as residents seek sustainable, community-driven solutions to improve security and counteract the challenges posed by infrastructure limitations.