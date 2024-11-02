A century of resilience: The life of 107-year-old gogo

News / National

by Staff reporter

In the tranquil surroundings of her twilight years, Gogo Liva Moyo, a remarkable 107-year-old, carries with her the weight of a century's history. Residing in Bulawayo's Cowdray Park suburb, Moyo's memories are a vivid tapestry woven from the threads of significant events that have shaped her life and the world around her.Among these recollections is a haunting chapter known as "Fraser," a virulent strain of influenza that swept across the globe, claiming millions of lives during the pandemic. In Africa, the impact was equally devastating, leading to fear, uncertainty, and profound loss, sentiments that Moyo remembers all too well. Her children's names reflect the turmoil of that time: Sikhangele, meaning "we are observing to see what happens," Sibonile, meaning "we have seen," and Sonakele, meaning "we have perished," each name telling a story of survival amidst tragedy.Born on March 17, 1917, in Matobo, Moyo is the last surviving member of a family of eight. She has witnessed a tumultuous century marked by the Spanish Flu, World War II, the country's war of independence, and natural disasters, yet she remains remarkably of sound mind and body.During a recent interview with the Chronicle, Moyo fondly recounted her childhood in Matobo, where she experienced a significant evolution in farming practices. "When I was growing up, we used hand-held hoes for farming. But as time went on, the white man introduced us to the cattle-drawn plough. I remember my first time using it, trying so hard to keep the lines straight," she said, reminiscing about the carefree days of her youth.Moyo also spoke of the traditional ceremony, ukuchinsa, marking the harvest season's onset. This communal event brought joy, as families gathered to celebrate and taste the first crop of the season. She recalled the traditional medicines that fortified their bodies against disease, although she couldn't remember the specific herbs used. "We believed in their potency," she stated, reflecting on her preference for traditional remedies even after the introduction of hospital medicine.The memories turned somber as she recounted the harrowing experiences of the liberation war, during which she hid in the mountains with her children, fearful they might be lost to the conflict. "The liberation war was very hard for me. Sometimes we would sleep in the bush. My biggest worry was never seeing my children again if they joined the war," Moyo shared, relief evident in her voice that all her children survived.From her nine children, five remain, with the oldest now 80 years old. Moyo's legacy extends to 32 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren, a testament to her family's resilience and survival. While she has no trouble remembering the names of those she sees frequently, she admits that others must introduce themselves for her to recall them.When asked about the secret to her longevity, Moyo humbly credits God and her respect for elders. "I credit my long life to God. He is the giver of life and has allowed me to survive for this long. I think it's the reward for my obedience and respect for my elders," she explained. She also emphasizes her commitment to traditional foods, avoiding unfamiliar items.Remarkably, Moyo is not plagued by common ailments affecting the elderly, such as hypertension or diabetes. Instead, she remains healthy and active, spending her days weaving baskets and reed mats, eagerly anticipating church gatherings where she and her peers share stories from their past.As Gogo Liva Moyo continues to weave her life's narrative, she stands as a living testament to resilience, survival, and the rich tapestry of Zimbabwe's history. Her story, like the baskets she weaves, is intricately linked to the generations that have come before and those that will follow.