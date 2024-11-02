Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

A century of resilience: The life of 107-year-old gogo

by Staff reporter
14 secs ago | Views
In the tranquil surroundings of her twilight years, Gogo Liva Moyo, a remarkable 107-year-old, carries with her the weight of a century's history. Residing in Bulawayo's Cowdray Park suburb, Moyo's memories are a vivid tapestry woven from the threads of significant events that have shaped her life and the world around her.

Among these recollections is a haunting chapter known as "Fraser," a virulent strain of influenza that swept across the globe, claiming millions of lives during the pandemic. In Africa, the impact was equally devastating, leading to fear, uncertainty, and profound loss, sentiments that Moyo remembers all too well. Her children's names reflect the turmoil of that time: Sikhangele, meaning "we are observing to see what happens," Sibonile, meaning "we have seen," and Sonakele, meaning "we have perished," each name telling a story of survival amidst tragedy.

Born on March 17, 1917, in Matobo, Moyo is the last surviving member of a family of eight. She has witnessed a tumultuous century marked by the Spanish Flu, World War II, the country's war of independence, and natural disasters, yet she remains remarkably of sound mind and body.

During a recent interview with the Chronicle, Moyo fondly recounted her childhood in Matobo, where she experienced a significant evolution in farming practices. "When I was growing up, we used hand-held hoes for farming. But as time went on, the white man introduced us to the cattle-drawn plough. I remember my first time using it, trying so hard to keep the lines straight," she said, reminiscing about the carefree days of her youth.

Moyo also spoke of the traditional ceremony, ukuchinsa, marking the harvest season's onset. This communal event brought joy, as families gathered to celebrate and taste the first crop of the season. She recalled the traditional medicines that fortified their bodies against disease, although she couldn't remember the specific herbs used. "We believed in their potency," she stated, reflecting on her preference for traditional remedies even after the introduction of hospital medicine.

The memories turned somber as she recounted the harrowing experiences of the liberation war, during which she hid in the mountains with her children, fearful they might be lost to the conflict. "The liberation war was very hard for me. Sometimes we would sleep in the bush. My biggest worry was never seeing my children again if they joined the war," Moyo shared, relief evident in her voice that all her children survived.

From her nine children, five remain, with the oldest now 80 years old. Moyo's legacy extends to 32 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren, a testament to her family's resilience and survival. While she has no trouble remembering the names of those she sees frequently, she admits that others must introduce themselves for her to recall them.

When asked about the secret to her longevity, Moyo humbly credits God and her respect for elders. "I credit my long life to God. He is the giver of life and has allowed me to survive for this long. I think it's the reward for my obedience and respect for my elders," she explained. She also emphasizes her commitment to traditional foods, avoiding unfamiliar items.

Remarkably, Moyo is not plagued by common ailments affecting the elderly, such as hypertension or diabetes. Instead, she remains healthy and active, spending her days weaving baskets and reed mats, eagerly anticipating church gatherings where she and her peers share stories from their past.

As Gogo Liva Moyo continues to weave her life's narrative, she stands as a living testament to resilience, survival, and the rich tapestry of Zimbabwe's history. Her story, like the baskets she weaves, is intricately linked to the generations that have come before and those that will follow.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Gogo, #Old, #Century

Comments


Must Read

Kumalo residents install solar streetlights to combat crime

1 min ago | 0 Views

Teacher 'rapes' pupil during extra lessons

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Highlanders honour late CEO with Green Fuel demolition

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Harare Select assistant coach defends Zimbabwe's Chan approach

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Hwange stays alive in relegation battle

8 mins ago | 5 Views

5 arrested in Zimbabwe for illegally selling Starlink kits

9 mins ago | 4 Views

'Mnangagwa not obligated to accede to international conventions'

9 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe to boost mobile connectivity in border regions

10 mins ago | 4 Views

'Stay indoors during thunderstorms'

11 mins ago | 9 Views

FC Platinum's title hopes crushed

13 mins ago | 12 Views

Ramaphosa's brother-in-law Motsepe in court over R3.4bn in Tanzanian

16 hrs ago | 1245 Views

Minister Machakaire captures reckless driving, leading to arrest and bus impoundment

17 hrs ago | 2614 Views

Family leaves coffin at Ecosure branch after funeral cost dispute

17 hrs ago | 1402 Views

Zimbabwe police arrest traffic cops in the viral video

17 hrs ago | 1284 Views

Hackers gain access to financial information for a large number of South Africans

18 hrs ago | 724 Views

Commonwealth chief bids for Zimbabwe readmission despite rights abuses

20 hrs ago | 701 Views

Mzembi says 'Zimbabweans are alone to remove Zanu-PF'

20 hrs ago | 1506 Views

Harare select booted out of CHAN qualifiers

20 hrs ago | 582 Views

Man strangles pregnant ex-wife to death, dumps body in bush

20 hrs ago | 713 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Mukuhlani lands continental post

20 hrs ago | 333 Views

Zanu-PF to splash cash on 174 cars

20 hrs ago | 3801 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu turn knives on Chivayo

20 hrs ago | 1790 Views

Pathisa Nyathi's 'death a huge loss'

20 hrs ago | 277 Views

Zapu's request to honour Dabengwa stalls at Coltart led council

20 hrs ago | 354 Views

Zanu-PF ignores Gukurahundi cries

20 hrs ago | 165 Views

Man kidnaps minor for ritual purposes

20 hrs ago | 205 Views

Woman jailed four years for fraud

20 hrs ago | 197 Views

CABS bank manager accused of stealing depositors' funds

20 hrs ago | 675 Views

Zimbabwe govt official in court over stands scandal

20 hrs ago | 212 Views

Armed robbers pounce on Bulawayo school

20 hrs ago | 382 Views

11 Chinese investors eye Bulawayo for multi-billion dollar projects

21 hrs ago | 446 Views

Double-storey house illuminates rural Matebeleland village

21 hrs ago | 631 Views

Hero's send-off for Bosso CEO

21 hrs ago | 150 Views

Pumula South residents endure 17-year water crisis

21 hrs ago | 43 Views

Nurses graduate in Hwange

21 hrs ago | 97 Views

Legal challenge in Victoria Falls by-election over payment of rates

21 hrs ago | 87 Views

Bosso fans to boycott today's BF match in honour of Sihlangu Dlodlo

21 hrs ago | 112 Views

Eligibility rules for ZIFA Presidential candidates questioned

21 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zanu-PF has endured such attacks for the longest time

21 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe on course to break winter wheat production record

21 hrs ago | 73 Views

Bonuses for civil servants will be paid starting Friday next week

21 hrs ago | 396 Views

Hwange's Unit 7 reconnected, boosting Zimbabwe's power capacity

21 hrs ago | 144 Views

Dr Nkululeko Sibanda's assets to be forfeited

21 hrs ago | 1167 Views

Normal to above-normal rainfall still expected in ZImbabwe

21 hrs ago | 218 Views

Zimbabwe launches second space satellite

21 hrs ago | 137 Views

Warriors call ups manipulated to disadvantage some teams

21 hrs ago | 75 Views

Father rapes daughter for ritual purposes

02 Nov 2024 at 22:30hrs | 1031 Views

Will Namibia be next on 27 November 2024?

02 Nov 2024 at 15:01hrs | 1236 Views

1 dead, 31 injured as bus carrying school pupils overturns

02 Nov 2024 at 12:03hrs | 1487 Views