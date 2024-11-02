ZIPRA veterans reflect on Soviet training

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army (ZIPRA) fighters, who trained in the Soviet Union, gathered in Bulawayo on Thursday for a poignant exhibition that celebrated their contributions to the armed struggle for independence. The event, titled "The Role of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) and Russia in African Liberation," opened at the National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe and will run until the end of the year.The exhibition highlights the significant military and logistical support provided by the USSR and Russia to liberation movements across Africa, particularly in Zimbabwe. This gathering not only served as a reunion for the former freedom fighters but also as a platform for cultural exchange, with many engaging with the Russian delegation in their native language.Mr. Alexander Zotin, a representative of the Russian State University for Humanities, emphasized the importance of the exhibition in rekindling the historical ties between Zimbabwe and Russia. "This archival and documentary exhibition is vital in reviving the relationship between the Zimbabwean and Russian people," he said. "It illustrates our shared struggle against colonialism and highlights the contributions of Russian advisors and ZIPRA cadres who fought together for liberation."Zotin underscored the necessity of documenting history, asserting that no nation can thrive without an understanding of its past. He also noted that fostering relationships with African countries, particularly Zimbabwe, remains a priority for Russia.Perseverance Mazinyane, a former freedom fighter, expressed her joy at the enduring bond between Zimbabwe and Russia. Having spent over a decade in Russia, she described the Russian people as warm and welcoming. "Russians have been our friends, and events like these make us feel recognized," she said, reflecting on the support they received during the war for independence.Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube, who spoke at the exhibition's opening, highlighted the event's significance in commemorating the historical relationship between Africa and Russia. She emphasized that the exhibition is more than just a collection of artifacts; it represents a testament to the solidarity forged during the struggle against oppression."The USSR played an invaluable role in supporting various liberation movements across Africa, especially in Southern Africa and Zimbabwe," she said. "Their commitment to internationalism and solidarity translated into tangible support for our quest for liberation."Minister Ncube noted that from the early 1960s, the USSR provided crucial assistance to ZIPRA, including training members and developing military strategies. She recognized the contributions of key figures, such as Father Zimbabwe, Dr. Joshua Nkomo, in fostering diplomatic relations that bolstered the liberation movement.Deputy Mayor of Bulawayo, Councillor Edwin Ndlovu, added that the exhibition serves as a reminder that Zimbabwe's journey to independence was supported by international allies. "This battle was not fought with guns alone; education played a critical role, with many Zimbabweans trained in Russia across various fields," he said.The exhibition showcases photographs and documents that chronicle the support provided by the USSR to several African nations, including Zimbabwe, Angola, Mozambique, and South Africa, in their struggles against colonial rule. One exhibit notes the Soviet Union's advocacy for African self-determination and its opposition to the apartheid regime in South Africa.As the exhibition unfolds, it not only celebrates the past but also invites reflection on the importance of international cooperation in the ongoing quest for justice and freedom in the world today.