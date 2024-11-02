Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZIPRA veterans reflect on Soviet training

by Staff reporter
36 secs ago | Views
Former Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army (ZIPRA) fighters, who trained in the Soviet Union, gathered in Bulawayo on Thursday for a poignant exhibition that celebrated their contributions to the armed struggle for independence. The event, titled "The Role of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) and Russia in African Liberation," opened at the National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe and will run until the end of the year.

The exhibition highlights the significant military and logistical support provided by the USSR and Russia to liberation movements across Africa, particularly in Zimbabwe. This gathering not only served as a reunion for the former freedom fighters but also as a platform for cultural exchange, with many engaging with the Russian delegation in their native language.

Mr. Alexander Zotin, a representative of the Russian State University for Humanities, emphasized the importance of the exhibition in rekindling the historical ties between Zimbabwe and Russia. "This archival and documentary exhibition is vital in reviving the relationship between the Zimbabwean and Russian people," he said. "It illustrates our shared struggle against colonialism and highlights the contributions of Russian advisors and ZIPRA cadres who fought together for liberation."

Zotin underscored the necessity of documenting history, asserting that no nation can thrive without an understanding of its past. He also noted that fostering relationships with African countries, particularly Zimbabwe, remains a priority for Russia.

Perseverance Mazinyane, a former freedom fighter, expressed her joy at the enduring bond between Zimbabwe and Russia. Having spent over a decade in Russia, she described the Russian people as warm and welcoming. "Russians have been our friends, and events like these make us feel recognized," she said, reflecting on the support they received during the war for independence.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube, who spoke at the exhibition's opening, highlighted the event's significance in commemorating the historical relationship between Africa and Russia. She emphasized that the exhibition is more than just a collection of artifacts; it represents a testament to the solidarity forged during the struggle against oppression.

"The USSR played an invaluable role in supporting various liberation movements across Africa, especially in Southern Africa and Zimbabwe," she said. "Their commitment to internationalism and solidarity translated into tangible support for our quest for liberation."

Minister Ncube noted that from the early 1960s, the USSR provided crucial assistance to ZIPRA, including training members and developing military strategies. She recognized the contributions of key figures, such as Father Zimbabwe, Dr. Joshua Nkomo, in fostering diplomatic relations that bolstered the liberation movement.

Deputy Mayor of Bulawayo, Councillor Edwin Ndlovu, added that the exhibition serves as a reminder that Zimbabwe's journey to independence was supported by international allies. "This battle was not fought with guns alone; education played a critical role, with many Zimbabweans trained in Russia across various fields," he said.

The exhibition showcases photographs and documents that chronicle the support provided by the USSR to several African nations, including Zimbabwe, Angola, Mozambique, and South Africa, in their struggles against colonial rule. One exhibit notes the Soviet Union's advocacy for African self-determination and its opposition to the apartheid regime in South Africa.

As the exhibition unfolds, it not only celebrates the past but also invites reflection on the importance of international cooperation in the ongoing quest for justice and freedom in the world today.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Zipra, #Veterans, #Soviet

Comments


Must Read

The 1km death trap on Bulawayo-Gwanda Road

1 min ago | 1 Views

A century of resilience: The life of 107-year-old gogo

1 min ago | 1 Views

Kumalo residents install solar streetlights to combat crime

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Teacher 'rapes' pupil during extra lessons

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Highlanders honour late CEO with Green Fuel demolition

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Harare Select assistant coach defends Zimbabwe's Chan approach

7 mins ago | 3 Views

Hwange stays alive in relegation battle

9 mins ago | 5 Views

5 arrested in Zimbabwe for illegally selling Starlink kits

10 mins ago | 4 Views

'Mnangagwa not obligated to accede to international conventions'

10 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe to boost mobile connectivity in border regions

11 mins ago | 4 Views

'Stay indoors during thunderstorms'

12 mins ago | 10 Views

FC Platinum's title hopes crushed

14 mins ago | 12 Views

Ramaphosa's brother-in-law Motsepe in court over R3.4bn in Tanzanian

16 hrs ago | 1247 Views

Minister Machakaire captures reckless driving, leading to arrest and bus impoundment

17 hrs ago | 2616 Views

Family leaves coffin at Ecosure branch after funeral cost dispute

17 hrs ago | 1403 Views

Zimbabwe police arrest traffic cops in the viral video

17 hrs ago | 1286 Views

Hackers gain access to financial information for a large number of South Africans

18 hrs ago | 725 Views

Commonwealth chief bids for Zimbabwe readmission despite rights abuses

20 hrs ago | 701 Views

Mzembi says 'Zimbabweans are alone to remove Zanu-PF'

20 hrs ago | 1506 Views

Harare select booted out of CHAN qualifiers

20 hrs ago | 583 Views

Man strangles pregnant ex-wife to death, dumps body in bush

20 hrs ago | 713 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Mukuhlani lands continental post

20 hrs ago | 333 Views

Zanu-PF to splash cash on 174 cars

20 hrs ago | 3803 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu turn knives on Chivayo

20 hrs ago | 1793 Views

Pathisa Nyathi's 'death a huge loss'

20 hrs ago | 278 Views

Zapu's request to honour Dabengwa stalls at Coltart led council

20 hrs ago | 354 Views

Zanu-PF ignores Gukurahundi cries

20 hrs ago | 165 Views

Man kidnaps minor for ritual purposes

20 hrs ago | 205 Views

Woman jailed four years for fraud

20 hrs ago | 197 Views

CABS bank manager accused of stealing depositors' funds

20 hrs ago | 680 Views

Zimbabwe govt official in court over stands scandal

21 hrs ago | 214 Views

Armed robbers pounce on Bulawayo school

21 hrs ago | 382 Views

11 Chinese investors eye Bulawayo for multi-billion dollar projects

21 hrs ago | 446 Views

Double-storey house illuminates rural Matebeleland village

21 hrs ago | 634 Views

Hero's send-off for Bosso CEO

21 hrs ago | 150 Views

Pumula South residents endure 17-year water crisis

21 hrs ago | 43 Views

Nurses graduate in Hwange

21 hrs ago | 97 Views

Legal challenge in Victoria Falls by-election over payment of rates

21 hrs ago | 87 Views

Bosso fans to boycott today's BF match in honour of Sihlangu Dlodlo

21 hrs ago | 112 Views

Eligibility rules for ZIFA Presidential candidates questioned

21 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zanu-PF has endured such attacks for the longest time

21 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe on course to break winter wheat production record

21 hrs ago | 73 Views

Bonuses for civil servants will be paid starting Friday next week

21 hrs ago | 396 Views

Hwange's Unit 7 reconnected, boosting Zimbabwe's power capacity

21 hrs ago | 144 Views

Dr Nkululeko Sibanda's assets to be forfeited

21 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Normal to above-normal rainfall still expected in ZImbabwe

21 hrs ago | 218 Views

Zimbabwe launches second space satellite

21 hrs ago | 137 Views

Warriors call ups manipulated to disadvantage some teams

21 hrs ago | 75 Views

Father rapes daughter for ritual purposes

02 Nov 2024 at 22:30hrs | 1031 Views