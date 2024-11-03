Latest News Editor's Choice


Traffic congestion worsens in Bulawayo CDB

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago
Commuters and motorists in Bulawayo are increasingly frustrated by the non-functioning traffic lights at the intersection of Khami Road and Basch Street, just outside the central business district (CBD). The malfunctioning signals, which have been out of order for more than two weeks, are contributing to significant traffic congestion in the area, with many calling it a "death trap."

Commuter omnibus operators have been vocal about the dangers posed by the dysfunctional traffic lights. Morgan Msipha, the director of operations for the Bulawayo United Passengers Transport Association, stated that the association has raised concerns with the city council regarding the urgent need for repairs.

"It is the council that is responsible for that, so we have left the issue in their hands," Msipha said, highlighting the critical role that functioning traffic lights play in maintaining road safety and efficient traffic flow.

Despite the issues at the Khami Road and Basch Street intersection, Msipha acknowledged some improvements in traffic management following the council's introduction of left turns at various intersections within the CBD. "I think even if you go out and check, you will see that there is a significant reduction in congestion at those intersections," he noted, suggesting that while some measures have been effective, the current situation remains dire at the troubled intersection.

As of the time of publication, Bulawayo City Council corporate communications manager Nesisa Mpofu was unavailable for comment regarding the status of the traffic lights or any plans for maintenance.

As the city grapples with ongoing traffic issues, commuters are hopeful that the council will prioritize repairs to the malfunctioning traffic signals to alleviate congestion and improve road safety in Bulawayo.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Traffic, #CBD, #Bulawayo

