Gwanda residents face water crisis amid persistent power cuts

News / National

by Staff reporter

Residents of Gwanda town are expressing deep concern over a severe water shortage exacerbated by ongoing power cuts affecting the entire nation. The situation has become critical, with many going without water for days due to disrupted pumping systems.Collert Moyo, chairperson of the Gwanda Progressive Resident Association, spoke to Southern Eye about the challenges facing the community. "The water issue is very critical due to the constant load shedding that has been happening in the town. This has hugely affected the water pumping system," Moyo stated.According to Moyo, electricity is typically restored only during the night, from around 11 PM to 4 AM, leaving the pumping system unable to operate effectively during the day. "The entire town is now going for three to four days without water," he added. This lack of reliable access to electricity has made it difficult for residents across all townships to obtain water.Moyo clarified that the source of water itself is not the issue, as it is located in a low area where gravity helps facilitate flow. "It's not that there is no water; the only problem is the unavailability of power to pump water," he explained.Adding to the residents' worries is the presence of a Chinese company that has been collecting water from the river, which has raised concerns about potential disruption to the local pumping system. "For some days we have been worried about this Chinese company which is getting water from the river. It might end up disturbing our pumping system," Moyo warned.In light of these challenges, Moyo mentioned that an investor is looking to partner with the local authority to install solar energy systems as a primary source of electricity for water pumping. This initiative could help alleviate the ongoing crisis by providing a more reliable energy solution for the community.As Gwanda residents navigate this pressing water crisis, they are hopeful for immediate interventions to restore water access and address the underlying power supply issues.