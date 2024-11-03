Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Election watchdog pushes for political parties Bill

by Staff reporter
56 secs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) has urged the government to develop a robust regulatory framework for political parties, emphasizing that this is essential for strengthening electoral democracy in the country. In a recent position paper titled Pragmatics and Purposes of Political Party Regulation in Zimbabwe, ZESN highlighted the critical absence of legislation governing political parties as a significant factor contributing to operational chaos within the political landscape.

Currently, the only regulated aspect of political party operations in Zimbabwe is financing, while other essential areas such as registration and deregistration remain unregulated. ZESN warned that this lack of oversight has resulted in numerous challenges, including election-related disputes, volatile party systems, and insufficient accountability among political entities.

"The absence of legislation regulating political parties has also led to a wide range of other electoral challenges, impacting the integrity and effectiveness of democratic processes, particularly in the 2023 elections," ZESN stated. The watchdog pointed out that the regulatory gap has also exacerbated administrative difficulties for the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and other electoral stakeholders, especially in light of recent developments such as the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) recalls and the subsequent by-elections.

The Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs has previously indicated the burden this lack of regulation places on ZEC, suggesting that political parties should be officially registered. ZESN echoed this sentiment, noting that the absence of regulation places undue expectations on ZEC and other stakeholders to consult all entities that identify as political parties.

To mitigate the growing trend of non-acceptance of election results, ZESN called for immediate attention to the party financing law, which currently benefits only ZANU-PF and the CCC. The organization stressed the necessity for revisions to existing clauses that prohibit private funding for political parties, advocating for a comprehensive campaign and funding law based on best practices.

ZESN further recommended that political parties be regulated to ensure compliance with a legal and normative framework concerning their internal functioning, financing, and code of conduct. The establishment of a statutory body, similar to Kenya's Registrar of Parties, was proposed to manage the registration of political parties, rather than leaving this responsibility to ZEC.

"Care must be taken to ensure that calls for the regulation of political parties are genuine and aimed at enhancing multi-party systems, inter-party relations, and building stronger political entities," ZESN concluded.

The call for reform underscores the critical need for regulatory measures that foster a fair and transparent electoral environment, essential for the consolidation of democracy in Zimbabwe.


Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Botswana polls: Lessons for Zimbabwe

6 secs ago | 0 Views

Gwanda residents face water crisis amid persistent power cuts

1 min ago | 0 Views

Traffic congestion worsens in Bulawayo CDB

2 mins ago | 0 Views

ZIPRA veterans reflect on Soviet training

3 mins ago | 1 Views

The 1km death trap on Bulawayo-Gwanda Road

3 mins ago | 1 Views

A century of resilience: The life of 107-year-old gogo

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Kumalo residents install solar streetlights to combat crime

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Teacher 'rapes' pupil during extra lessons

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Highlanders honour late CEO with Green Fuel demolition

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Harare Select assistant coach defends Zimbabwe's Chan approach

9 mins ago | 3 Views

Hwange stays alive in relegation battle

11 mins ago | 5 Views

5 arrested in Zimbabwe for illegally selling Starlink kits

12 mins ago | 4 Views

'Mnangagwa not obligated to accede to international conventions'

12 mins ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe to boost mobile connectivity in border regions

13 mins ago | 6 Views

'Stay indoors during thunderstorms'

14 mins ago | 14 Views

FC Platinum's title hopes crushed

16 mins ago | 14 Views

Ramaphosa's brother-in-law Motsepe in court over R3.4bn in Tanzanian

16 hrs ago | 1253 Views

Minister Machakaire captures reckless driving, leading to arrest and bus impoundment

17 hrs ago | 2623 Views

Family leaves coffin at Ecosure branch after funeral cost dispute

17 hrs ago | 1406 Views

Zimbabwe police arrest traffic cops in the viral video

17 hrs ago | 1289 Views

Hackers gain access to financial information for a large number of South Africans

18 hrs ago | 729 Views

Commonwealth chief bids for Zimbabwe readmission despite rights abuses

20 hrs ago | 702 Views

Mzembi says 'Zimbabweans are alone to remove Zanu-PF'

20 hrs ago | 1510 Views

Harare select booted out of CHAN qualifiers

20 hrs ago | 584 Views

Man strangles pregnant ex-wife to death, dumps body in bush

20 hrs ago | 713 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Mukuhlani lands continental post

20 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zanu-PF to splash cash on 174 cars

20 hrs ago | 3806 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu turn knives on Chivayo

20 hrs ago | 1795 Views

Pathisa Nyathi's 'death a huge loss'

20 hrs ago | 279 Views

Zapu's request to honour Dabengwa stalls at Coltart led council

20 hrs ago | 354 Views

Zanu-PF ignores Gukurahundi cries

20 hrs ago | 166 Views

Man kidnaps minor for ritual purposes

20 hrs ago | 206 Views

Woman jailed four years for fraud

21 hrs ago | 199 Views

CABS bank manager accused of stealing depositors' funds

21 hrs ago | 684 Views

Zimbabwe govt official in court over stands scandal

21 hrs ago | 216 Views

Armed robbers pounce on Bulawayo school

21 hrs ago | 385 Views

11 Chinese investors eye Bulawayo for multi-billion dollar projects

21 hrs ago | 446 Views

Double-storey house illuminates rural Matebeleland village

21 hrs ago | 635 Views

Hero's send-off for Bosso CEO

21 hrs ago | 150 Views

Pumula South residents endure 17-year water crisis

21 hrs ago | 43 Views

Nurses graduate in Hwange

21 hrs ago | 97 Views

Legal challenge in Victoria Falls by-election over payment of rates

21 hrs ago | 87 Views

Bosso fans to boycott today's BF match in honour of Sihlangu Dlodlo

21 hrs ago | 112 Views

Eligibility rules for ZIFA Presidential candidates questioned

21 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zanu-PF has endured such attacks for the longest time

21 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe on course to break winter wheat production record

21 hrs ago | 73 Views

Bonuses for civil servants will be paid starting Friday next week

21 hrs ago | 401 Views

Hwange's Unit 7 reconnected, boosting Zimbabwe's power capacity

21 hrs ago | 145 Views

Dr Nkululeko Sibanda's assets to be forfeited

21 hrs ago | 1173 Views