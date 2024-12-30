Madzibaba Owen, Vapostori4ED commissar cheat death

News / National

by Gideon Madzikatidze

At least two leaders from ZANU-PF's clergymen affiliate, Vapostori and MaZion for economic development (Vapostori4ED) are lucky to be alive after their vehicles were separately involved in accidents along the Harare-Bulawayo highway whilst on their way to and from [Bulawayo] national thanksgiving and dedication service (national prayer day).

Popular socialite and Vapostori4ED Harare provincial chairman, Madzibaba Owen Chingondi's (Madzibaba Owen Velvet porpulaly known as Boss Odza) vehicle lost control when he tried avoid hitting a cow crossing his lane in the midst of heavy downpours which reduced visibility along the way between Somabula and Gweru whilst on his way back from national prayer day.Earlier, the organisation's spokesperson, Madzibaba Obey Mapuranga was involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle on his way to Bulawayo for the Prayer Day advance mobilisation exercise."We thank God that we are all alive. It is not through our wisdom that we all survived these accidents, but we always give credit to the Almighty after surviving death," Obey Mapuranga said."Mine was out of a head-on collision whilst Madzibaba Owen's vehicle lost control when he tried to avoid hitting a cow. We are all fine, though the accidents occur on different occasions," Mapuranga added."The first one occurred before national prayer day whilst the other one occurs after the exercise," Mapuranga added.When contacted for a comment, Madzibaba Owen confirmed the accident and claimed that heavy downpours during the day reduced visibility to all drivers which left all motorists vulnarable to accidents."Kwainaya kuine mhute ndakanzvenga mombe ndichibva ndanorova muti after somabula towards Gweru. Handina kukuvara ndiri bhoo zvekut mambo musanetseke (It was raining and with misty all over and i tried to avoid hitting a cow. In that process, my vehicle lost control and hit a tree after Somabula towards Gweru. I am quite okay and didn't hurt my leader and please do not be troubled," Madzibaba Owen said.During this year's 8th Edition of the National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa made a grand entrance into Bulawayo's ZITF Hall 4, greeted by thunderous cheers and applause from congregants representing various churches and denominations.The diversity of congregants from all corners of Zimbabwe served as a testament to the strength of the nation's collective spirituality and unwavering hope for peace, prosperity and national progress.