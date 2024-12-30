Son bashes father over paternity dispute

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

There was drama at Vaka village in Plumtree where a son assaulted his father over a paternity dispute before breaking windows at his father's homestead.

The matter came to light at Plumtree magistrates courts yesterday where Conelias Ndlovu appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware.He pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody.Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa alleged that on December 24 the suspect had a misunderstanding with his father Jonathan Ndlovu over paternity issues.The son picked a son and assaulted his father, blood gashed out of his father's face.After the assault he broke his father's windows and a police report was filed, leading to his arrest.